Ustaz Abdul Somad showed a diploma on social networks, Sindir Jokowi?





The open attitude of the UAS is like insinuating the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who refused to graduate before dozens of members of the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA)

Portalmedia.id, Makassar – Without many stories, the famous speaker Ustaz Abdul Somad (UAS) immediately downloaded his diploma via his social media account. This was done by the UAS when there were citizens who doubted the authenticity of his diploma at university. The preacher USTAZ Hilmi Firdausi alias Gus Hilmi responded to the rapid UAS movement without being Teneg Aling-Aling by downloading all his diplomas during his studies, from elementary schools to tertiary establishments. “Uas publishing his diploma of all levels of education. Improving all the problems of the complexity of the original diploma or false can be resolved with a post. Shemit,” said Gus Hilmi via his X cited account on Friday (04/18/2025). Read also: Jokowi insisted that never request an extension of the presidential position “BTW, if I am ashamed to publish a diploma, because it only reaches S3, because Samsung arrived in S25,” continued Gus Hilmi with emoji laughing out loud. The open attitude of the UAS was as insinuating the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi who refused to graduate in front of dozens of members of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team who came to his house in Sumber Village, Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The visit was made as part of the TPUA effort which had questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. The day before, they also visited Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to request clarifications related to the same thing. Read also: Jokowi's response concerning the secretary general of the PDIP Hasto Kristiento concerned by the KPK Jokowi confirmed that TPUA representatives had asked that he had shown his original diploma. But he stressed that he had no obligation to meet the request. “They asked me to be able to show the original diploma. I said that there was no obligation on my part to show them to them,” said Jokowi. Jokowi said TPUA did not have the power to force him to show the document. Read also: Golkar ready to welcome Jokowi if you join a new party “I have to show the original diploma that I have. It is therefore very clear yesterday at the UGM (Gadjah Mada University) also gave a clear and clear explanation,” said Jokowi. Check the news and other articles on Google News [email protected] The editor -in -chief of the media portal receives the manuscript of the citizen report (citizen report). Please send by email: or WhatsApp0811892345

Makassar Bunga Bunga

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portalmedia.id/read/21782/ustaz-abdul-somad-pamer-ijazah-di-media-sosial-sindir-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos