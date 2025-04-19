Indonesia assesses a millionaire agreement for American weapons in the midst of negotiations by prices

A Boeing F-15

The government of Indonesia considers the purchase of military equipment manufactured in USA for a value of several billion dlares, including combat aircraft F-15ex Y ammunitionas part of a strategy for Relieving trade tensions with Washington and possibly avoid the application of new prices offered by Donald Trumpaccording to Bloomberg People with knowledge of discussions.

On April 8, the Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, led a closed -door meeting with senior officials to transmit a directive of President Pabowo Subánto, who asked the team to identify the American weapons which can be acquired or accelerated for the purchase, the sources indicated, that they asked for anonymity because of the private nature of the meeting.

Among the study options is the reactivation of a plan to acquire 24 Cazas F-5ex of the Boeing manufacturer. Pabowo, who before supposing that the presidency was Minister of Defense, supervised in 2023, a preliminary agreement for these planes, although the final contract was not completed.

A possible request for F-15 may represent a dismantling of the budget, in the midst of a presidential impulse to contain state expenditure. A specialist in the Stim industry that the cost of combatants could exceed $ 8,000 million. Indonesia also maintains a current contract with Dassault Aviation SA for 42 Rafale planes, signed in 2022, with an approximate value of $ 8,100 million.

Acquisition proposals are in debate and can be integrated into a wider set that Indonesian officials will present in Washington this week, sources said. The Ministries of Defense and Economic Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

An F-5E (Europa Press / Matthew Lotz / US Air)



The military purchase proposal occurs in the middle of the pressure to alleviate the possible economic impact of a price of the 32% Indonesian exports to the United States, announced by Trump this month and postponed until July. In 2023, commercial supervision of Indonesia with the United States 18,000 million dlarespromoted by sales of Textiles, shoes and palm oil.

Indonesia intended in 2023 a defense budget of approximately $ 8.2 billion, with more than a quarter awarded to the modernization of equipment and infrastructure. In addition, it maintains a separate program of external prestimos for large-scale acquisitions, with a budget of 25,000 million dollars for the period 2020-2024.

Khairul Fahmi, co-founder of the Institute for Security and Strategy Studies, explains that the F-15 acquisition process was complex. Politically, we need it in the context of our defense diplomacy, especially now that we are faced with prices, affirm, although I have noticed the risks of excessive expenses.

In addition to the F-15, the Yakarta government assesses the purchase of American ammunition and missiles, according to sources related to the ministerial meeting. A signal manager that these acquisitions will allow Renew the obsolete military teams and at the same time encourage Washington to reconsider the announced prices.

On the same day of the meeting, President Pabowo seeks to calm business and investors with a public presentation in which he delimits negotiation proposals with the United States, focused on the increase in the purchase of American goods and non-tariff relaxing measures, such as the requirement of local content in foreign products sold in Indonesia.

The Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, who heads the delegation to Washington, said Thursday that Indonesia hopes to obtain prices for 20 of its main exports. Add that the two parties prevent conversations within 60 days and that Indonesia offers cooperation in strategic minerals, in addition to simplifying the importation of American hortcoles products.

For their part, the representatives of Boeing in Yakarta said this week that the company was closer to guarantee an Indonesian commitment to buy the F-15EX.

During his management as Minister of Defense under former President Joko Widodo, the armed agreements of the promotion of Pabowo Mltiple, including the contract with Dassault. During Trump's first presidency, his team also canceled the agreements with China and Russia so as not to deteriorate relations with Washington.

Although he tried to preserve the traditional position of non-alignment of Indonesia, Pabowo has promoted a policy of diversification of military suppliers. In recent months, Manifest Inter to join the development programs for combatants and submarines promoted by Turqua.

(With Bloombeg Information)