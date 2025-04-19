



Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes the welcoming crowd during a large reception ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at Phnom Penh Airport, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) The tour of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the tour of southeast Asia, focused on relations on the right and favored mutually beneficial cooperation, and obtained full success, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a press conference that Xi's trip to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from Monday to Friday was the first visit to the Chinese head of state this year. The tour sent a strong signal that China firmly defends multilateralism and international trade rules, Wang said. Read also: President XIS visits show that China is a reliable partner During Xi's visit to Vietnam, Wang said that the strategic advice from the main leaders of the two parties and countries were the largest advantage and the most important political guarantee for the development of China-Vietnam relations. The leaders of the two parties and countries have unanimously confirmed that in accordance with the global objectives characterized by “six mores”, the two parties will advance the development of their complete strategic cooperation with higher quality and at deeper levels and accelerate the construction of a China-Vietnam community With a common future that has a strategic meaning, he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Central Committee of Vietnam in the LAM and the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chineh, jointly attend the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam rail cooperation mechanism in Vietnam in Vietnam, April 15, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) During Xi's visit to Vietnam, bilateral cooperation was extended and improved, which has particularly demonstrated the determination of the two countries to seek common development, Wang said. During the Xi visit to Malaysia, Wang said that its most important result was that the leaders of the two countries have raised Chinese relations in Malaysia to a new height and announced the construction of a high -level strategy Chinese-Malais community With a shared future. This marks another jump in the positioning of the bilateral relationship after China and Malaysia announced the joint construction of a Chinese-Malais community with a common future in 2023, Wang noted. A highlight of this visit is that the two parties have agreed to become a regional cooperation CAP on new quality productive forces, focusing on peak fields such as digital economy, green economy and artificial intelligence, he added. Speaking of Xi's visit to Cambodia, Wang noted that the culmination was the joint announcement of XI and the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the elevation of the Chinese-CamboDie relationship with a China-Cambodia community With a common future in the new era, which marks the first time that China has raised its bilateral relationship with a country in Southeast Asia at a level all time. Wang said that during the Xi tour in Southeast Asia, the Chinese president stressed that economic globalization benefits all countries and that no country can withdraw in isolation. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim jointly attend the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) The commercial wars will undermine the international trade system, the stability of the world economic order and the legitimate interests of all the countries of the world, in particular the developing countries, noted XI. As key members of the world South, China and neighboring countries should strengthen coordination and cooperation, stand together to combat the underlying current of the confrontation in camp, jointly oppose unilateralism and the jungle law where the strong prey of the weak with the Asian values ​​of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusivity, she said. Read also: XI returns to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia XI stressed that despite the front wind of growing protectionism, China will continue to develop high quality, will expand high -level opening and will share development opportunities with neighboring countries. The Mega Chinese market is still open to neighboring countries, and China is hosting more high quality products from the Anase members, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadailyasia.com/article/609876 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos