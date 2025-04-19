



George Ledger – Consestt in Focus For more than eight decades, Vera Parnaby has been a support pillar for the British Royal Legion (RBL), winning the affectionate title “Mme Poppy” in her hometown of Leadgate. His remarkable service route has seen him increase more than a million, making him one of the oldest pop-off sellers in the United Kingdom. Vera Parnaby (photo of George Ledger Photography) Vera Parnaby (photo of George Ledger Photography) Vera Parnaby (photo of George Ledger Photography) Vera Parnaby (photo of George Ledger Photography) The dedication of Vera to the RBL is deeply personal, rooted in the tragic loss of his father, George, during the Second World War. His involvement began in 1945 when her mother, Elizabeth, a young war widow, took Vera, six years old, to a RBL Christmas party. The following year, Elizabeth helped establish the WEBL Women's section in Concustt, involving Vera and her brothers and sisters in all aspects of the organization. At 14, Vera has officially become a poppy seller, and her commitment was only growing from there. Over the past 29 years, it has been the engine of the attraction of Poppy Contett, organizing the annual fundraising effort with an unshakable passion. Vera's tireless work has not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous distinctions, including the Hero of DerwentSside Award, the medal of the Chairman of the Durham County Council and a Prize Points of Light awarded by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In 2022, she was honored to transport the Queen's stick through Sunderland before the Commonwealth Games. While Vera approaches her ninth decade of service, her history testifies powerful of the impact that an individual can have on their community. His dedication to life towards the British Royal Legion illustrates the sustainable spirit of service and the memory which continues to inspire generations in Leadgate and beyond.

