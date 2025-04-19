XI returns to Beijing after state visits to three countries Se.asia

Top news

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Friday afternoon after completing his visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

During the first Xi state visits abroad in 2025, due from April 14 to 18, the Chinese chief was warmly welcomed by residents, foreign Chinese and senior officials and leaders of the three neighboring countries.

Upon arrival, the articles signed by the Chinese president were respectively published in local newspapers in the three countries. Journalists also noted that the media of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia were talking strongly and with anticipation of XI visits.

Analysts believe that the leader's visit has given fruitful results and has a deep meaning, both for pragmatic cooperation in various bilateral fields and for regional stability and development.

They added that narrow interactions are the lively practice of the philosophy of diplomacy in the Chinese district starring “friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness” proposed by XI in 2013, and the guidance principle continuously advanced China's relations with neighboring countries.

To date, China has reached a consensus on the construction of a community with a common future with 17 neighboring countries and signed cooperation agreements on belt and road with 25 of them. China is also the largest trading partner in 18 countries in the region, reflecting their deep and growing interdependence.

Complete results



During the Xi visit to Vietnam, the two parties signed 45 bilateral cooperation documents, covering areas, including connectivity, artificial intelligence, customs inspection and forty, agricultural trade, culture and sport, public well-being, human resources development, media, etc. President XI and the Vietnamese chief in LAM also witnessed the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam rail cooperation mechanism in Hanoi, Xinhua reported.

A joint declaration published in the context of XI's state visit to Vietnam said on Tuesday that China and Vietnam had agreed to build a larger and more in -depth overall cooperation model and accelerate synergy between their development strategies, according to Xinhua.

In Malaysia, his second judgment, XI met King Sultan Ibrahim and had interviews with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. During the talks with Anwar on Wednesday afternoon, XI said that he was ready to work with Anwar to increase the high-level and strategic development of the Chinese-Malaysian community with a common future, Xinhua reported.

Following the leaders' talks, China and Malaysia Exchanged More Than 30 Bilateral Cooperation Documents, Covering Cooperation in Areas Such As the Three Global Initiatives, Digital Economy, Trade in Services, Upgrading and Development of “Two Countries, Twin Parks,” Joint Laboratories, Artificial Intelligence, Railways, intellectual Property Rights, Agricultural Products Exports to China, Mutual Visa Exemption and Panda Conservation, According to Xinhua.

During the conversation Thursday with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the third stage of his three-country tour in Southeast Asia, the two leaders agreed to build a community of China-Cambodia all seasons with a common future in the new era and designated in 2025 The China-Cambodia Year of Tourism.

The two countries have exchanged more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents covering areas such as supply chain production and cooperation, artificial intelligence, development assistance, customs inspection and quarantine, as well as health and the media.

Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times by the virtue of the Strategic Directorate of Chief Diplomacy, the latest visits produced complete and fruitful results.

XU underlined the creation of a Chine-Vietnam rail cooperation mechanism, as well as the “2 + 2” dialogue mechanism on diplomacy and defense with Malaysia and the Dialogue Mechanism of Foreign Ministers and Defense “2 + 2” with Cambodia which was announced during the visit. He was also impressed by increased cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

These achievements said XU, marked a new summit of political and security cooperation, as well as in the construction of industrial channels and resilient supply in emerging sectors between China and the three countries of Southeast Asia.

Li Haidong, professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that the results of XI visits live in a lively and effective way the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity in the context of Chinese district diplomacy.

Visits have not only tightened the multifaceted links between China and the three countries, but have also created a strong overflow effect in the region, said Li. “In-depth cooperation between China and the three nations of Southeast Asia should benefit a wider range of neighboring and regional countries.”

Collectively respond to challenges



The state visits by the Chinese chief came to the backdrop of the United States causing a world tariff war, with the countries of Southeast Asia, as key links of the world supply chain, undergoing a potentially significant impact of the policy of “mutual prices”. Observers have noted that in a world of increasing turbulence, the prosecution by China of creating a new type of international relations based on win-win cooperation rather than on the results “with zero sum” is increasingly important, extending the impact of the state visits of the Chinese chief far beyond the scope of bilateral relations.

According to the joint declaration China-Vietnam published in the context of Xi's state visit to Vietnam, the two countries have promised to oppose hegemonism and the policy of power, all forms of unilateralism and all kinds of practices that endanger regional peace and stability. The two parties stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region and agreed to practice open regionalism, he said.

During the meeting with XI, Anwar said that the Anase would not approve of any unilaterally imposed rate and promoted collective advancement through cooperation to maintain economic growth. Faced with the rise of unilateralism, Malaysia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly raise risks and challenges, added Anwar, by Xinhua.

In Cambodia, during the meeting with Hun Manet, XI said that China and Cambodia, important forces in the world of world, should stick to the common values ​​of peace, unity and cooperation. He called on both sides to oppose unilateral intimidation, to practice real multilateralism and to firmly oppose the confrontation of the block, Xinhua reported.

Hun Manet said that in the midst of the world turbulence caused by unilateralism and shocks to the multilateral trade system, China has played a leading role and has provided precious stability in the world. Cambodian Prime Minister added that Cambodia was willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to protect their common interests, according to Xinhua.

“Unilateralism, trade protectionism and the hegemonism of the United States have brought enormous uncertainty to global development,” said XU, “President XI's visits sent a clear signal to strengthen regional cooperation, further strengthening consensus between countries and injecting a new moment in the stability and development of the region.”

Similarly, Li estimates that the coordination and close cooperation of China with neighboring countries, as well as its positive effects of spin -offs in the region, will strengthen confidence between regional and global partners in the future of development.

Liu Ying, a researcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, the University Renmin of China, said that XI state visits will not only promote more in -depth regional economic and commercial development, but will also help unite the countries of the Anase and Asia to collectively respond to external challenges and play a vital role as a stabilizer and engine for the global economy.

Inheritance of Bandung's mind

The day the Chinese chief concluded that his visit to the three Southeast Asian countries also marked the 70th anniversary of the Asian-African historic conference, also known as the Bandung conference. The conference held in Bandung, Indonesia, on April 18, 1955, marked the first time that the United South world countries to oppose imperialism and colonialism to defend their sovereign rights and a more equitable world. Representatives of 29 Asian and African countries have proposed Bandung's spirit with “solidarity, friendship and cooperation” at the base, initiating the non-aligned movement and South-South cooperation, Xinhua reported.

“During his state visits, President XI has repeatedly stressed the importance of unity and cooperation between regional countries, and the need to oppose hegemonism and external interference,” said Xu, “the band of bandung continues to resonate strongly in the current global context”.

Li stressed that visits have once again demonstrated that China and other countries in the world form a community with a common future, based on mutual support and solidarity, also with the common aspiration and interest in resisting hegemony and pursuing development together.

XI visits underlined the need for closer coordination between developing countries to better protect their sovereignty, security, development and well-being, added Li.

Chen Xuan has contributed to history