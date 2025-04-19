



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port in Kerala on May 2. The strategic maritime project near Thiruvananthapuram is the first semi-self-self-to-India transaction port.

By making the announcement, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the International Maritime Port of Vizhinjam will help Kerala get up on the world maritime trade card.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first semi-automated transhipment port of India, will be dedicated to the nation by the Honorable PM @narendramod on May 2. With 265 ships and 5.48 Lakh Teus manipulated since the commercial launch, @Portvizhinjam Marks Kerala.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Vizhinjam International Seaportport 1. The International Maritime Port of Vizhinjam is designed mainly to contact containers in addition to versatile versatile and brittle versatile cargoes.

2. The port of Vizhinjam is the first Greenfield port project in India, initiated by a government government with an investment exceeding 18,000 crores.

3. The development of the Vizhinjam International Maritime Port is about to stimulate Kerala's economic growth by creating jobs, improving trade and attracting investments.

3. The port is strategically located, just 10 marine kilometers from a highly frequented international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East. The strategic location of the Vizhinjam sea port has an advantage for succeeding as a global transhipment center.

4. The port of Vizhinjam is naturally equipped with a deep 18 -meter project near the shore which does not require a capital outline. This helps the port to draw its natural depth to even accommodate new generation-wide generation container ships requiring more than 20 meters.

5. The project was awarded to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ) after the government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) accepted a concession agreement in 2015.

6. The port of Vizhinjam offers large -scale automation for rapid reversal of ships with advanced infrastructure to manage megamax containers.

7. The ships began to arrive at the port of Vizhinjam on a test base from July 13 from last year and began commercial operations from December 3, 2024.

8. Until now, 263 ships have arrived at the port. Vizhinjam has progressed while surprising the world by manipulating 5.36 Lakh equivalent twenty -foot units (EVP) of freight in the short period from the start of its commercial operations, said Kerala Ports Minister Ven Vasavan in a statement.

9. The port of Vizhinjam dominated the list of freight movements in ports on the south and west coasts of India in February and March 2025 and also achieved the feat of manipulating 1 Lakh EVP per month.

10. The construction of all the phases of the port will be completed by 2028 and the Adani Vizhinjam port will pay the government a share of the income generated when the four phases are operational from 2034.

