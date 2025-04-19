Politics
Badenoch has one year to repair the Conservatives
Whatever Robert Jenricks' intentions highlights a problem for Kemi Badenoch: his leadership is the subject of speculation
Something strange happened on Thursday morning, the conservative party met. Only the meeting was finished WhatsApp and it collapsed quickly. Robert Jenrick created a discussion group entitled V with the big and the good of the British right.
The former prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, found their figures shared when they were added alongside deputies, conservative donors and hacks. I captured all the figures, said a journalist, who has briefly found himself in the group.
The group chat was technically created to support Jenricks Marathon's fundraising efforts, but some participants had other ideas. Before Jenrick withdraws people, the messages were shared in support of the secretary of the shadow of justice, including the one who read: RJ for PM.
Whatever the Jenricks intentions, this highlights a problem for Kemi Badenoch.
His leadership is the subject of speculation, which is never a good place for a conservative leader. Next month, this speculation is expected to increase as the conservative party stands a difficult set of local elections. The last time many tips were to be won was during a highest point for Boris Johnson, while the Prime Minister of the time had a vaccination boost. The conservative campaign headquarters is contradicted for losses and attempts a damage limitation game by establishing expectations as weak as possible.
Even Badenoch criticisms admit that it is not imminent. The problems of conservative parties are large enough for no one to seriously can get them on a leader who has only been in the position for a few months. And the news of this week that 15 people, including a former conservative deputy, have been accused of Paris offenses on the date of the elections, reminds us that Badenoch must always face the party's luggage under other leaders.
But it is not uncommon to hear figures from the Conservative Party, work and reform ask that Badenoch will always be a leader at the time of the general elections?
I think it will be this time next year that there will be a serious evaluation of the way she goes, explains a member of the Shadow cabinet. In the meantime, there is a lot of chatter on which could be ready to enter her home if the ball was detached. It did not go unnoticed that two of the former Rivals of Badenochs, Jenrick and James, were intelligently on the circuit of the dinner of the conservative association.
If Badenoch wants to avoid the fate of many of her conservative predecessors and avoid a push against her, she must use the coming months to silence her criticism. Badenoch has at least a year that she should use it judiciously. Already, there have been a few rays of light for the conservative deputies who think that everything has been a little lo-fi so far.
Recent Badenochs with BBC presenters on its decision not to watch the Netflix series Adolescence was considered an essential dose of reality. When it was put on misogyny, Badenoch said that she did not need to watch the show to have a view, just as she could talk about the NHS without having to connect to the victim. I liked that, said a curator on the right. It is Kemis stubbornness works well. After the supreme courts have ruled that the legal definition of a woman should be based on biological sex, Badenoch looks at the curve. As a former Minister of Women and Equality, the conservative chief has long argued the importance of biological spaces and women's spaces.
The opposition is ungrateful in the best of cases, explains a shadow minister. Kemi has worse because of the reform, there is even less patience. The hope is that the current political commissions will lead to a feeling of dynamics while the party begins to take positions that show where it is.
But until then, his best defense is the idea that there is not a better alternative and this is where we return to group V. For some time, Allies of Badenoch felt that Jenrick has crossed the line on what counts as a Minister of the energetic shadow controlling their memory and what is naked for leadership. There is no one in London who does not know what he is doing, draws a Senior Tory.
So how should Badenoch manage his Jenrick problem? There are two options to make the rounds. The first is to provide more strict controls on what it does and reign a little. However, this is considered problematic. If Badenoch tries to cut the wings of Jenricks, some of the party would see this as defensive and self-defined. After all, of all the shadow ministers, it is Jenrick who makes the political weather his campaign on justice at two levels helped to modify the directives of the council for determining the sentence on groups of ethnic minorities. Kemi cannot afford to lose his most effective colleague, says a Tory, who supported Jenrick in the direction. What could be more, Badenoch was to take any measure that could trigger another conservative civil war cycle, it could be the death knell for the party. Another psycho thing and we are done, says a Senior Tory.
This is why for the moment another approach is preferred: I hope that the rivals are triggered according to their own conditions. Roberts has just shared the private telephone numbers of a group of very elderly people with hundreds of people who will not make it popular, explains a shadow minister. One of the figures of the group also came from the reform party, an addition which did not go unnoticed by real skeptical blue conservatives about a pact. Jenrick supporters argue that this should not be a problem since the group concerned the sponsorship of the marathon.
While the group may have been set up for charitable reasons, Jenrick made a mistake. Until Badenoch can transform the polls of his own will, his supporters hope for many more of them.
