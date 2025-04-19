



On Friday, Donald Trump said that his administration was implementing a decision that will allow much more dismissals of federal employees and accelerated many more roles in politically appointed positions to the President.

Friday, the Staff Management Office (OPM) published a new rule on Friday which invokes annex F, an earlier attempt to reclassify large expanses of federal workers not as civic service roles with protections independently of who in power, but as political appointments which can be hired or dismissed according to their allegiance to the President.

If these government employees refuse to advance the president's political interests or engage in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job, Trump wrote on his Truth social platform on Friday. It is common sense and will allow the federal government to be finally managed as a business.

The president had previously published a decree on the first day of mandate which reclassify a multitude of federal workers.

The policy unveiled on Friday is the one Trump has sought for the first time at the end of his first presidency. But Joe Biden overturned it after defeating him during the 2020 elections. The idea aligned with a major board of the 2025 project, the manifesto of conservative policy, which calls for a federal government more liable to the executive branch to drive out an supposed deep state that was held in Trumps before winning his second presidency.

Most employees of the federal government occupy roles that are not politically named. About 4,000 employees are in roles named according to who is in power. Friday move would increase by approximately 50,000 people, the preliminary estimates have shown.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Sign up this week in Trumpland

A deep dive into politicians, controversies and quirks surrounding the Trump administration

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The last rule occurs in addition to the administrations of Trump in progress to divert the federal government all the priorities, and the staff who made them, with whom Trump does not agree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/18/trump-federal-workers-schedule-f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos