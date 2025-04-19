Politics
A month after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, the spirit of protest lives
Last month, the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, may have ousted the greatest rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the Turkish president has trouble eliminating the spirit of inflamed protest in Turkish youth.
When Imamoglu was arrested on March 19, huge crowds began rallying outside the town hall of Istanbul every night, the demonstrations quickly spreading through the country in the largest wave of Turkey disorders since 2013.
Although mass manifestations have decreased Eid festivities at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the demonstrations have taken over in the last 10 days in the universities of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.
In recent days, the spirit of rebellion has spread to dozens of schools following a decision by the Islaman rooted AKP of Erdogan to replace certain secondary teachers in a decision considered as an offer of government.
“There was already a feeling of resentment (among the young), but he crystallized in a more open rejection of the AKP since mid-March,” Demet Lukuslu, professor of sociology at Yedepe in Istanbul, told AFP.
For some young people, it was a “rejection of the company becoming more conservative and Islamized” and a request for more “rights and freedoms”.
– “Break the silence” –
The decision against Imamoglu, who was appointed candidate of the CHP opposition for the 2028 presidential race on the day of her imprisonment in a transplant investigation, sparked a wider wave of anger across Turkey, which has been led by Erdogan AKP since 2002.
“It is an accumulation of anger among millions of young people who have never known the AKP and who does not feel heard,” said Eda, who is in her last year in a high school in Istanbul where demonstrations took place this week.
“We want to break the silence that the government has used to establish its control,” said the 17 -year -old who did not give her the surname, stressing that several tens of hundreds of students arrested for demonstrations were still in prison.
On Friday, Turkey began the first in a series of mass trials with 189 people in the platform on alleged offenses linked to the demonstrations, with many students among the accused.
While the hearing began, hundreds of supporters protested outside, closely watched by a police army, said an AFP correspondent.
“We are here for the tests of our friends who are in detention. We are by their side, we will not leave them alone,” a student called Ahmetcan Kaptan told AFP.
“We have overcome our fear and we are stronger, more united,” he said.
– Financial reaction –
The arrest of Imamoglu, which was largely denounced as a way to leave the CHP Leaderless, also had economic implications.
Aside from a call for opposition to boycott companies considered to be close to the government, the Istanbul Bist 100 reference scholarship fell by almost 14% during the month.
And the Turkish LIRA lost almost 8% against the dollar, reaching a hollow of all time despite an injection of $ 50 billion by the central bank to limit damage.
On Thursday, the bank was forced to increase its key interest rate for the first time since March 2024, which increased to 46% against 42.5%.
The troubles have also raised fears of the recent efforts of the government to draw a line under the conflict with the workers' party of militant Kurdistan (PKK).
This week, the nationalist ally of Erdogan, Devlet Bahceli, called Imamoglu to be tried as soon as possible, some speculating to derail the efforts to disarm and dissolve the PKK.
The head of the opposition and chief of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, who asked for elections in Snap, called for a new mass demonstration at 1300 GMT this Saturday in Yozgat, the capital of a rural central province.
Earlier this month, farmers in the region were slapped with traffic fines to organize a tractor protest in the face of the arrest of Imamoglu, Ozel is expected to drive a tractor in the city center for the Saturday rally.
