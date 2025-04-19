Trump says China calling “a lot” because the prices and an agreement could be concluded soon

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China has contacted “a lot” since he almost tripled the American prices on Chinese imports, and he suggested to journalists that the two nations could conclude an agreement from three to four weeks.

During a group with journalists after having signed decrees related to the deregulation of the seafood industry, Trump was questioned about his in progress negotiations with Chinese officials and, in particular, if he still spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the current trade battle.

“They contacted several times,” said Trump, referring to the senior Chinese officials. When they were asked how often they have been in contact since last week after Trump tripled his increase in Chinese prices from 54% to 145%, the president replied: “Many”.

His comments come in the middle of the media reports that Trump did not indicate that he did not want to reach out to China in the middle of the current trade war. According to sources close to Trump, US officials have urged the Chinese to initiate an appeal between Xi and Trump, but so far they have not done so.

When asked if he had still talked to Xi, Trump would not confirm in one way or another.

“I never said if [it’s] It happened, but I have a very good relationship with President XI, and I think it will continue. They contacted several times, “Trump told journalists.

The press then quickly jumped on Trump's response, asking the president to clarify if he referred to XI or other Chinese officials when he said: “They contacted several times.”

“I see him very similar,” replied Trump. “It would be higher levels of China, and if you knew [Xi]You would know that if they reached out, he knew exactly that he knew everything about it. He directs it very tight, very strong, very intelligent. And, yes, we are talking to China. “”

The president said that even if some have urged him to accelerate his negotiations, he thinks that it remains “a lot” of time to conclude an agreement with China and expects to end up materializing.

“I would think over the next three or four weeks, I think maybe everything could be concluded,” Trump told journalists on Thursday.

THE The president added that if an agreement cannot be reached, things will “be fine”.

“At some point, if we do not conclude a contract, we will simply set a limit. We will define a price. We will define certain parameters, and we will say:” Come and do shopping “,” said Trump. “They always have the right not to do it, so that they can say:” Well, we do not want, so we are not going to shop there, we are not going to buy in the American store. “We have something else has, and it is the American consumer.”