



Easter traditions: how it is celebrated around the world

Did you know that Easter is not always celebrated with chocolate? Easter is marked very differently worldwide.

President Donald Trump should not spend the Easter weekend in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, for the first time in years.

It will only be the third weekend that Trump has not visited Florida since its entry into office, visiting his home in Florida and his private club, Mar-A-Lago, nine times since its inauguration of January 20.

This weekend is unusual because the president generally spends at least part of his Easter weekend at his Southern White House.

But this is good news for the residents of Palm Beach who fear additional traffic and local road closures which prevail over the Mar-A-Lago weekends.

Here is what we know of the Trumps Easter 2025 plans, the White House egg roll and what you need to know about Mar-A-Lago.

No president at Palm Beach for Easter: the panels do not point a visit from Trump to Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach on Easter weekend

Where will President Trump be for Easter 2025?

For the first time in years, the themes should not pass the Holidayat Mar-A-Lago, according to The Palm Beach Daily News. The president and the first lady will probably spend the holiday weekend in Washington, DC and welcome the 147th annual roll of the Easter eggs in the White House on Monday, April 21.

Usually, when the president comes to town, the FAA issues temporary flight restrictions for the West Palm Beach region and the city of Palm Beach sends alerts concerning local road closings. On Friday, April 18, there were no plan of the city of Palm Beach for road closings in anticipation of the arrival of the president. There was also no temporary flight restriction which indicates Trump's trip to Florida.

The First Lady also welcomed the annual roll of Easter eggs from the White House in Washington, DC, Monday after Easter Sunday from 2017 to 2019, during her husband's first term as 45th President of the United States.

When Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden, Donald and Melania Trump spent Easter Sunday in their church, Bethesda-by-the-Sea (where they got married), followed by Easter brunch in Mar-A-Lago.

Now that Donald Trump is the 47th president, he and Melania Trumpwill are once again welcoming the roller of Easter eggs from the White House 2025 in Washington, DC and for the first time in years, the couple will not participate in Easter activities at their home in Palm Beach.

In February, the First Lady published the initial details for the 147th White White Easter, which will take place on Monday April 21, 2025, on the southern lawn of the White House. Families with children aged 13 and under were invited to join Donald and Melania Trump, White House staff and their families.

Easter to the White House: Melania Trump to host the Easter Easter event 2025

What is the Easter Easter Roller of the White House?

The Easter egg roller from the White House is a tradition, dating from 1878 during the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. During the roll of Easter eggs from the White House, the children gather on the southern lawn of the White House to participate in a roll of eggs, a hunt for eggs and other Easter activities, organized by the President in office and the First Lady.

When Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2020, he and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the White House of Easter egg roller in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was no roll of Easter eggs in the White House in 2020.

When they lived there, Barron Trump, the only child of Donald and Melanatrump, attended the events of the Easter egg rollers in the White House with his nieces and nephews: Kai Madison Trump, Donald Trump III, Spencer Frederick Trump, Tristan Milos Trump and Chloe Sophia Trump (children of his half-brother, Donald Trump Jr. Ex-wife Vanessa Trump).

Is Mar-A-Lago private or public? When does Mar-a-Lago open for the season?

Mar-A-Lago is a private club and is generally not open to the public. The main entrance to the private club is located on South Ocean Boulevard. To see Mar-A-Lago, you must just pass. People can park and pass, although you will be on the road.

It is not uncommon for people to shoot their cars to have a view. It is however very dangerous because there is no sidewalk, and there is no shoulder on the side of the road. Since Mar-A-Lago is a club reserved for members, no Easter event is published on its website so that the public can see it.

Mar-A-Lago closes Mother's Day after the traditional final brunch of the social season and reopens in Halloween.

Contribution: Kristina Webb, Palm Beach Daily News

