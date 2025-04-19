



After months of American threats to whisk Mexico with prices on its intolerable alliance with drug cartels, the Trump administration has become positive about its southern neighbor.

President Donald Trump thanked President Claudia Sheinbaum, whom he called a wonderful woman, for working hard to prevent smuggling from fentanyl in the United States. Internal security secretary Kristi Noem said that she was remarkable. One of Mexico's greatest criticism at Congress said Mexicans were security partners for the first time in years.

Trump sought to force Mexico to action by appointing several drug cards as terrorist organizations and imposing a price of 25% on certain exports. But Sheinbaum, sworn in in a few weeks before the Trumps’s electoral victory in November, used his start to the head to begin to quietly cancel the Mexican safety strategy even before he took office.

Without a word of criticism for her mentor and predecessor Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, she abandoned the platform of Hugs Not Bubbles and reversed her minimum cooperation policy with the United States. Instead, Sheinbaum moved to rekindle the police and tackle drug cartels directly.

The issues could not be higher. About 200,000 Mexicans were murdered for the duration of six years of LPEZ Obradors and 50,000 people disappeared, both a sharp increase compared to the previous president. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Americans died of deadly drug fentanyl overdoses, most of the milking via Mexico.

During its first 100 days, Sheinbaum has grasped more than 100 times more weapons than LPEZ OBRADOR has done during the same period and 2,000 times more drugs, according to an estimate. After six months, she seemed to have held more members of the alleged organized crime than in all her presidency.

It was played as a very different security strategy, it is much more conflict, said Lila Abed, director of Mexico City of the Wilson Center, based in Washington. The Mexican government had to respond very quickly to the White House requests.

Sheinbaum has shown that it was serious to work with Trump a few weeks before her mandate, sending the largest group of drug traffickers sought in Mexico in the United States. She bypassed the normal extradition rules to abandon the 29 alleged narcos, which included a drug that Lord Washington had wanted for four decades.

Countries' security leaders have gone to each other and the United States have intensified flight over-monitoring drone flights, American media reported. Mexican authorities claim that US intelligence has led to recent cartel arrests.

The Kensington Avenue district in Philadelphia has a big problem of fentanyl Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The restart was led by the head of security Sheinbaums who embodies more than anyone change in Mexican policy.

Where LPEZ OBRADOR militarized the application of the law and a polished police, Sheinbaum put its weight behind Omar Garca Harfuch, an ex-cop who survived an attempted assassination. She pushed legislation to strengthen her investigation powers and he recruits an elite federal police force to replace that dismantled by LPEZ OBRADOR.

It is a huge contrast in terms of expertise, said Eduardo Guerrero, a Mexican security analyst. We went from amateurism to a security professional.

There are early signs that the new approach could bear fruit. The homicides, which were already down when Sheinbaum took office, dropped almost 15% in its first six months and several other crimes fell.

But the disappearances remain close to the record peaks and the violence still ravages huge expanses of Mexico. In places like Sinaloa, where two cartels conduct a horrible war against each other, corpses are regularly around the capital and parents are afraid of sending children to school.

Some analysts wonder if the concentration of American priorities harmed the own problems of Mexico. And although polls show that Mexicans massively support Sheinbaum, they always say that insecurity is the best problem in the country.

The reality is that a number of conflict sites across the country need urgent attention in order to prevent them from transforming out of control, Falko Ernst, security expert in Mexico City, said.

The government argues that its interventions are starting to bear fruit in hot spots like Guanajuato, the best automatic production of Mexico and far the deadliest. Sheinbaum says that arrests of particularly violent criminals there are behind very early signs of a drop in murders.

Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar Garcia Harfuch Luis Barron / Zuma Press Wire / Reuters Connect

But security experts say that the government will not regain real control without serious resources and corruption reforms that go beyond the emphasis on arrest figures and drug crises.

They focused on satisfying American requests by playing public relations game: keeping the worst of the media fights, minimizing the scope of human costs and offering heads and laboratories in the White House, said Ernst. The question of whether this is equivalent to a real change in strategy can be questioned.

Sheinbaum, however, has been struggling with the largest budget deficit since the 1980s and has dropped two figures in the security budget. This means that Garca Harfuch must try to carry out operations with the help of the historically hermetic army or with local governments short of money and often corrupt.

Mexico army is used to combat criminal violence Ivan Medina / AFP / Getty Images

For the moment, these efforts seem to keep the most aggressive instincts most aggressive.

But while Sheinbaum has mainly escaped criticisms of bypassing extradition rules, there is an American threat that some Mexicans and his leftist nationalist government would find it difficult to respect: drone strikes on the Cartels of Mexico. Although the United States has not said anything publicly on the issue, NBC reports and others say that the White House is seriously considering them.

The United States is satisfied or at least congratulated Mexico for its recent security results, Abed said. That it will be enough, and it will let Trump alleviate his more aggressive policies on Mexico? I question this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3877cfcb-70d8-4c96-8179-f9c89426a772 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos