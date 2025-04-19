Politics
The visit of Xi in Southeast Asia deepens the common commitment to the friendship of the district, cooperation
Phnom Penh – Chinese President Xi Jinping was concluded a visit to Southeast Asia, his first trip abroad this year, highlighted the dedication of China to deepen traditional links, to expand practical cooperation and to advance his vision of building a community with a common future with his neighbors.
The tour, which took it to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from Monday to Friday, also reported a renewed thrust of China to strengthen regional stability and prosperity, and its determined support for regional economic integration while world protectionism and unilateralism continue to rise.
Closer community
Throughout its tour, XI reaffirmed China's commitment to promote friendship and partnership with neighboring countries. He also stressed the importance of building a community with a shared future based on mutual respect, win-win cooperation and shared development.
In a signed article published before his state visit to Vietnam, he stressed that China would ensure the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy, which is guided by the principle of friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.
Pham Phu CHUC, former deputy chief of the World News Desk at the Vietnam news agency, praised China's commitment to pursuing the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors.
In the light of unexpected and uncertain changes in the region and in the world in recent years, this vision emphasizes peace, sincerity, mutual benefit and development shared by cooperation, he said.
In Vietnam, Xi said that the construction of the Chinese-Vietnam community with a shared future has great world importance, noting that, while the two countries are jointly pursue peaceful development, their population combined by more than 1.5 billion is advancing jointly towards modernization, which will contribute to regional and global stability while promoting common development.
In Malaysia, Xi said that China was ready to work with the Malaysian team to build a high-level strategic community in China-Malais with a shared future, in order to inaugurate a new “Golden 50 years” for bilateral links.
In Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister and Cambodian Hun Manet have agreed to build a Chinese-Cambodia community all seasons with a shared future in the new era, and designated China-Cambodia year of tourism in 2025.
The development of China has benefited not only from itself but also from many other countries, including Malaysia, said Dato 'Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of Malaysia -Chine Association (PPMC), noting that the vision of a community with a shared future – “Share households and misfortune” – has won generalized support.
“As long as we defend equality, mutual benefits, mutual respect and mutual trust, we will surely walk still hand in advance,” he said.
Thong Mengdavid, professor at the Institute of International Studies and Public Policy at the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said that the bonds of deeply rooted Cambodia-China are solid and unbreakable, which gives the example of South-South cooperation.
Greater connectivity
A focal point of the tour was cooperation on belt and high quality road in order to improve regional connectivity and create development opportunities thanks to projects covering a wide range of fields, infrastructure with the digital and green economy.
In Vietnam, XI and the secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam have witnessed the launching ceremony of the China-Vietnam rail cooperation mechanism, which should help Vietnam align its railroad gauge with the standardized gauge of China, thus stimulating economic connectivity and development.
“Rail connectivity and cold transportation chain between China and Vietnam have reduced logistics costs, accelerated customs clearance and insured Vietnamese products cooler and more affordable for Chinese consumers,” said Nguyen Ba Hai, head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.
In a joint statement on the deepening of bilateral links and practical cooperation published during the XI visit, China said it was ready to advance cooperation with Vietnam on three standard caliber railways in northern Vietnam.
The upgrade of railways and cross -border ports can stimulate bilateral trade while improving regional connectivity and resilience, said Thu Thu, lecturer at the Vietnam Banking Academy.
During the visit of Xi in Malaysia, the two parties agreed to promote the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Plan (ROAD) signed in 2024 and more synergize development strategies. They also agreed to improve cooperation on the connectivity of infrastructure, to jointly implement key projects such as the rail connection of the East Coast, to promote the transport of railways and to improve regional connectivity.
Samirul Ariff Othman, an economist of the Universiti Teknologi Petronas of Malaysia, said that the flourishing economic ties between Malaysia and China demonstrate “the resilience and the mutual benefits of our bilateral relationship”.
Make a real difference
During his visit to Cambodia, XI said that the two parties should deepen practical cooperation in various fields, advance the construction of the industrial and technological corridor of Cambodia and the corridor of fish and rice, and to strengthen collaboration in energy, transport and other key sectors, allowing Cambodia to share more the development opportunities for China.
Over the years, the main BRI projects in Cambodia have given tangible advantages for local populations. The Sihanoukville special economic area has become a prosperous industrial center, attracting more than 200 companies and international institutions while creating 32,000 jobs.
The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville highway, the first Cambodia highway, has reduced the journey time between the two cities by more than five hours for less than two, considerably improving connectivity. Meanwhile, Siem Reap Angkor International Airport gave a strong boost to the tourism sector, operating 17 routes by the end of last year.
“The future of Cambodge-China relations is brilliant and full of potential,” said Mengdavid of the Royal University of Phnom Penh. “With the continuous efforts of the leaders of the two countries, we can expect an even more dynamic, mutually beneficial and resilient partnership which will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.”
In Malaysia, the XI and the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed more than 30 bilateral cooperation documents, covering a wide range of projects, which take root in Malaysia and make a difference for the local population.
Such projects have not only favored the transfer of technology and created many jobs, but also helped to raise regions which were previously less developed, which really reflects the vision of the BRI – still putting the well -being of people first, said Majid, president of the PPMC and former Malaysian ambassador to China.
