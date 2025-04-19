Imran Khans Lawyer Grills PM Shehbaz in the Audience of the Difference in Difference RS10BN





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared on Saturday before a court of Lahore via a video link and was counter-examined by a lawyer representing the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in a defamation case concerning a claim of 10 billion rupees.

The procedure took place at the Lahore sessions court, where the additional judge of the Yilmaz Ghani sessions held the complaint filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the former Prime Minister.

During the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Mian Muhammad Hussain, the Prime Minister for the first time in the current cases.

At first, Prime Minister Shehbaz was sworn in and said he was telling the truth. He informed the court that his legal advisor was present with him during the video liaison session and also recognized that the opposing council was not physically present at its location.

During the counter-examination, Shehbaz Sharif declared that he had personally signed the defamation complaint filed against the founder of the PTI, adding that all the necessary legal procedures had been followed by the cabinet before transmitting the case to the president for approval.

When asked if he had read the relevant defamation laws before launching the trial, the Prime Minister replied that he did not remember.

He also declared that the stamp paper for the complaint had been organized through the agent of his lawyer and verified by an oath commissioner who visited him in Model Town, although he does not remember the name of the commissioner or the specific moment of the verification.

In response to several questions from Khan's lawyer, Shehbaz Sharif admitted that the founder of the PTI had never made the alleged offer in person.

He confirmed that he had filed the complaint before a district judge, but not before the district court, and that no media organization or its employees were appointed to the case, despite the fact that the allegation was broadcast on two television channels.

“I do not know which city these television programs were broadcast,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz, adding that he had not checked this detail before submitting the trial.

When he was asked if he knew if Imran Khan owned or was used by the two channels in question, Shehbaz said he had no knowledge in this regard. He argued that Khan had repeatedly made the “absurd” allegation in television interviews.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also admitted that he was associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2017 when the accusation was made, although he did not know if he had held the post of party president at the time. “It is true that the founder of the PTI has always been a political rival of the PML-N,” he said.

At one point during the procedure, Imran Khan's lawyer wondered if the judge of additional sessions had the jurisdiction to hear the case and record testimonies of witnesses.

This was opposed by Shehbaz Sharif's lawyer, lawyer Mustafa Ramday, who said the case had already been legally settled. The judge nevertheless asked Shehbaz Sharif if he wanted to answer, to which he declared that the judge had such authority.

The hearing was briefly disturbed due to a power failure, causing a temporary suspension of the video link.

The court then postponed the counter-examination until April 25.

The defamation affair stems from an allegation of 2017 made by Imran Khan, in which he said that Shehbaz Sharif had offered him 10 billion rupees to withdraw the Panama Papers affair. Shehbaz Sharif, then Minister-in-Chief of Punjab, had firmly denied the complaint and put an action in defamation against Khan, asking for damages.

