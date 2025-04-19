Khofifah has repeatedly visited Jokowi: this time with the regional police chief of the East and the commander of Brawijaya





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Governor of Java Oriental Khofifah Indar Parawansa with the Inspector of Regional Police of Java East Java Nanang Avianto and Pangdam V / Brawijaya Maj. Gen. Rudy Saladin visited the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday April 15.

Khofifah said that during his meeting with Jokowi, he said he received many contributions from Jokowi. Although reluctant to transmit what has been transmitted by Jokowi. “Many,” he said, quoted from Antara.

One thing that was revealed before the media crew was that his request to entrepreneurs did not end the employment of employees (layoffs) of employees in the middle of the current tariff war.

“What is the real economic impact of the” trade war “or the tariff war between America and China, among which occurred in the world,” said Khofifah after meeting the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in solo last Tuesday.

After being the Governor of Eastern Java again, this time, Khofifah visited Jokowi.

Previously, Friday, February 28, 2025, a number of regional leaders visited the house of Jokowi, in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java. Among them, there was the pair of governors and assistant to East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Emil Dardak.

Khofifah pretended to come to Sowan

After the meeting, Khofifah explained that his arrival with other regional leaders at the Jokowi residence was only to establish friendship. They had just finished participating in the regional retirement in chief at the Magelang Military Academy (Akmil), Central Java.

“We are Sowan, stay in touch, by coincidence after this retreat has a lot of extraordinary experience that he has, and we certainly want to get a strengthening,” said Khofifah.

Khofifah explained that this friendship was a very precious opportunity to acquire information and an experience of Jokowi who also have long experience in the direction of the country.

“We get an extremely Between.

Khofifah added that the development of global, national and local dynamics continues so that regional leaders must strengthen their leadership strategies in order to adapt to these changes. During the meeting, Jokowi gave several guidelines, one of which was the importance of preparing a mature commercial model before implementing major programs.

Khofifah claimed to be able to join and motivate

Khofifah revealed that Jokowi's messages have motivated him as well as the regional leaders present to improve the performance of their government. According to him, Jokowi's advice encouraged them to work better, faster and more confident.

“”Orders (Messages) He really motivates us to work better, faster and to be more confident, “said Khofifah.

The elected governor of Java Oriental has also seen friendship as a strategic moment to extend the network and strengthen synergy and collaboration with various parties. It is optimistic that thanks to this opportunity, their network will be wider. “We are optimistic that, thanks to this hospitality, our network will be wider,” he said.

Ryanthie septia, sapto yunus, And M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/berkali-khofifah-kunjungi-jokowi-kali-ini-bersama-kapolda-jatim-dan-pangdam-brawijaya-1232971 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos