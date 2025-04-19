If Harvard, tackled by history and padded, I can't beat Trump, nobody can | Trump administration





Donald Trump attended the first event in the ultimate combat championship of his new presidency on Saturday, reveling in the scene in a standing ovation of Maga supporters and on stage in the barely controlled violence of a sport that he has loved for a long time.

The day before, he sparked his own UFC fight, choosing a fight with one of the most formidable opponents in the USS: Harvard is not only the richest university in the world, with an endowment of $ 53 billion which is greater than the GDP of almost 100 countries, it is also the oldest in the United States.

It was founded in 1636, which was 140 years more than the United States itself. Go to Harvard!

The terms in which the American president chose this fight, however, suggests that he wanted to start it even against such heavy competition. The five -page screed that the Trump administration sent to the president of Harvards on Friday evening, Alan Garber, made requests which would have been practically impossible for any academic chief to respect himself.

They understood the surveillance of federal government's admissions and the end of the recruitment of international students hostile to American values ​​whatever it meant. More manifestly, the administration insisted to impose the diversity of points of view, essentially ideological control, on the meetings of the teachers.

Harvard, who had previously made gestures of conciliation in the face of the charges of campus anti -Semitism, finally entered the ring on Monday.

In a message entitled The promise of US higher education, Garber has rejected the requests without detour and declared that Harvard would not renounce his independence or will not renounce his constitutional rights.

Let the fight start! The impressive power of the federal government is now opposed to the intellectual and institutional power of the most venerated USS.

There is a lot of driving on the result. Harvard has already been punished by $ 2.3 billion in frozen federal funds this week, and Trump threatens to terminate the $ 9 billion in US government subsidies and withdraw his tax exemption status. It would be wild blows, even with such an endowment.

The stakes are even higher for other less padded institutions financially. Harvard can be too big to fail, but others are not.

The Department of Education has put at least 60 universities in opinion that they will be the subject of an investigation under the guise of the alleged anti -Semitism of the campus. According to the New York Times, the best aids in the White House, including Trumps, powerful Guru Politics, Stephen Miller, spoke in deprivation to overthrow a high -level university to give a scary example.

These attacks are not a minor disagreement on politics, said Ryan Enos, political scientist and professor of government at Harvard. They are an authoritarian attack on higher education.

Enos was a co-author last month of an urgent letter the university to resist, which was signed by more than 800 teachers. The letter landed at a tense time during which Harvard seemed ready to capitulate the requests for attacks, as did Columbia University.

The Harvard authorities had forced the leaders of the Center for Studies of the Middle East in a decision that Enos and many other teachers interpreted as a clear violation of academic freedom. When university authorities finally took a stand on Monday, relief was palpable.

Now that the battle has been joined, and with the potential survival of certain universities in balance, he is on Harvard to face Trump and win. Enos noted that it was essential that Harvard was strong in the face of government intimidation.

Harvard cannot lose track of his own values. They should not do Trump's administrations for this, even when the pressure is intense, he said.

One thing is clear: if Harvard, plated by armor by its history and reinforced logistically by its endowment, can resist this assault, then no one can. However, it will not be easy.

The United States is strewn with battered remains defeated by rivals, a legion of moderate republicans, through better democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, even federal prosecutors who tried to nail it and have largely failed.

What can Harvard do differently that previous victims could not? Part of the strategy will be channeled by the dispute and the courts.

In his message on Monday, Garber alluded to a possible legal action contesting Trump for having violated the right of the first amendment of universities to freedom of expression. He also laid the foundations of a trial accusing the administration of going beyond his powers under title VI of the civil rights law of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in programs supported by federal funding.

As a second channel, Harvard intends to put pressure on republican politicians hard on Capitol Hill. He employed the company adapted to Trump Ballard Partners, a lobbying company whose founder, Brian Ballard, was Trumps Florida Finance Chair in 2016.

But where the fight is likely to be very strongly contested and may well be lost or winning is in the battle for American hearts and minds.

What matters above all is the relationship between American colleges and the American people, said Danielle Allen, who heads the Allen laboratory for the renovation of democracy at Harvard Kennedy school.

Allen has already felt the bite of Trumps attacks. A program that she directs in the promotion of civic education in schools has obtained her grant of $ 6 million from the Pentagon fired by Elon Musks Slash-And-Burn, the so-called Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government; She must now reconfigure work on a much smaller imprint.

Allen would like to see Harvard seize this moment to forge what she called in a recent article in the Atlantic a new social contract with the American people. It offers a campaign from all American universities to thank the American people for their support.

We did not say thank you enough, and that is what we should do across the country. It is time for a complete declaration of thanks to the American people of American higher education, she said.

Harvard moved quickly to approach the support of the public, but from the opposite management. Rather than thank people, he seeks to show them why they should thank him.

The university has re -reinforced its website with a daring refutation to Trumps Slurs, presenting some of the most amazing achievements of Harvards with a strong accent on medical breakthroughs that have transformed an innumerable life: a new treatment for sicklery patients, new ways of looking at autism, revolutionary research on cancer, parkinsons and hearing loss.

The website continues to boast breath innovations: the first American higher study program in business administration, 1908; The first organ transplantation, 1954; The first quantum computer processor, 2023.

On a lighter note, Harvard presented his secret weapon by throwing Elmo in the UFC ring. Yes, Sesame Street emerged in 1969 from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Without forgetting that a Harvard chemist in 1854 invented chemical baking. Or that, in an ironic wink to Trumps' obsession in 1899, a Harvard dentist created the first golf tee (Trump is not going like that, but the inventor, George Franklin Grant, was black).

They say that Harvard Research is part of our daily life, that it is related to the average person, said Teresa Valerio Parrot, director of the Higher Education Consulting Agency.

Each college and university across the country has stories like this and can now imitate what Harvard does.

It all makes a powerful messaging. But then, it is difficult to match the trumps on the other hand-confirmation for his punch. Where Harvard went high, the president, faithful to the form, goes very, very low.

He called a joke university, accused him of teaching hatred and stupidity, and said that she supported terrorism and what he called, confusing, illness.

The power of this is not only that it pumps it to its nearly 10 million social disciples of truth, or that it is amplified by the media to the 77 million people who voted for him in November. Its invective flow also exploits a vulnerability which, for years, has disturbed Harvard and other prestigious universities disconnecting them with public sympathies.

Confidence in US higher education has been constantly decreasing in the last decade. Gallup's polls retraced the fall, 57% that had a lot of confidence in 2015, at only 36% in 2024.

It may not be a coincidence that, at the same time, the cost of a private college or university education has increased astronomical. The next academic year, Harvard undergraduate students will pay nearly $ 90,000 per year for tuition fees and living expenses.

This left the best schools accessible to super rich students on the one hand, and paradoxically on the other hand to low -income students who can benefit from complete rides. But it leaves the vast label in the middle of the Americans in boarding.

Allen said that this growing crisis had been known for a quarter of a century, and yet the solution remains elusive.

We tried to take blows through it by financial assistance, but he did not meet the needs of the middle class, she said, adding that it was time to get out of the box. As a starter, she suggested three – instead of four years, on the British model.

Harvard must have had a premonition of the storm which was about to hit him. Two months after the start of Trump's new presidency, he helped remedy his funding dilemma by announcing that students whose families earn $ 200,000 or less are not tuition fees, while students whose families earn less than $ 100,000 would pay nothing, including subsistence costs.

It was a solid first step towards the gap commission between the expectations of the public and the institutional reputation. The enigma is that these structural problems are deep and to repair them entirely will take time, the only thing you do not have in the UFC ring is time.

While the second round opens, Trump is certain to double his denigration of Harvard as a released liberal bastion detached from the American people. It doesn't matter that he and his henchmen are all beneficiaries of very elite education, they are now making fun: Trump at the University of Pennsylvania, his vice-president, JD Vance, in Yale, Miller at the Harvard of the South, Duke University.

Harvard must act quickly and agitated to retaliate. For Enos, it means hitting Trump in his heart.

When the authorities attack freedom of expression in a university, they attack the very system that undergoes freedom in the United States, he said.

This is something that all Americans, regardless of political opinion, should reject.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/18/trump-harvard-university-endowment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

