



Eighty-eight-eight seats of the unitary council will be disputed, as well as 308 elections to the parish council. Only Cornwall has a higher number of individual elections. The conservatives have been in global control in County Hall, Trowbridge since May 2000, when Tony Blair was Prime Minister and Britney Spears dominated the charts with Oops! I redid it. The most recent council elections took place in May 2021, when the Conservatives enjoyed the vaccine against pandemics rebounded with People's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This time, the conservatives are less popular on a national scale and face the flanked of the right reform party of the Farages. Already, the big political guns have been brought to the campaign. Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch, visiting a defense manufacturer near Salisbury Plain, said that the election would be difficult, while Sir Ed Davey, chief of liberal democrats, said that Momentum was with his party. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, reform the charismatic chief, played for a host of capacity at the Civic Center Trowbridge in February. The party presents candidates in the 98 seats. The Labor Party sets up 45 candidates and the Green Party 44. There are also 16 independents in the running. Wiltshire residents will be invited to vote on Thursday May 1 for the last time, just under 40% of the electorate of 380,000 people exercising their democratic law. More than 350 polling stations, managed by 1,000 employees of the Wiltshire Council and paid volunteers, will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. But there will be no vote overnight. Instead, the count will take place at County Hall in Trowbridge, the Olympiad in Chippenham and the Five Riversure Center in Salisbury on Friday May 2. The results could be known according to the middle of the afternoon, although if the results are disputed, the return officer of the counties set aside on Saturday for the recounts. Applicants will be able to look at the county's live results on massive video screens, which will be installed in the three count centers. It will be a period of mass of the nails, in particular for the conservative group leader Richard Clewer, advisor to Downton and Ebble Valley, who should be at the Count of Salisbury, and the chief of Lib Dem Ian Thorn, adviser for Central Calne, who will attend the Count in Chippenham. The current composition of the Council is 57 Conservative, 29 Liberal Democrats, six self-employed, three Labor and three without Group. In this first step system, the party to win 50 or more seats will take control of the council. If no single party wins the majority, the party with the greatest number of votes will be invited to form a coalition with a rival. The council could also operate without global political control, as it did between 1997 and 2000. The party with a global control will then appoint its cabinet members and portfolio holders who take responsibility for one or more services provided by the Council before the first meeting of the new council on May 20.

