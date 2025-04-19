Donald Trump praises $ 5.7 billion Rich Mark Cuban dollars for the last order of health care | NBA News





Donald Trump and Mark Cuban. Image via: SOMODEVILLA chip | Getty Images Mark Cuban extends solid support to President Donald Trumps a recent executive decree. In a surprising political alignment, Cuban welcomed this decision as a step in the right direction towards the reform of the drug essential. He called for a complete overhaul of the American health system, citing the high cost of prescription drugs. Cuban, who recently made the front page of the sports newspapers for his comments on the Dallas Mavericks, surprising the trade of Luka Doncic, extended his support to the President of the United States in a recent article on X.

Mark Cuban extended his support to Donald Trumps Health Order

Mark Cuban. Image via: Getty Images

Mark Cuban, who made known his name to the world for his appearance in the popular reality TV show, Shark Tank, throws his support behind President Donald Trumps Executive Order on Healthcare, calling that a potential changer to the country. The billionaire entrepreneur who has an astonishing fortune of $ 5.7 billion (by Forbes) estimates that the reforms of the pricing of medicines described in order could save hundreds of billions of dollars, in particular by reinventing the power of pharmacy service managers (PBMS). The @Realdonaldtrump EO on health care and in particular, the prices of drugs could save hundreds of billions, the owner of Dallas Mavericks Minority wrote on X.Cuban maintains that the forms (lists that determine which drugs are covered) should be deleted from PBM control and placed in the hands of independent organizations without financial incentives. They should focus on well-being, not on payment configurations for the game as the grocery terminals, he shared. He thinks that patients would receive better care at lower costs by putting an end to the discounts and putting pressure for real net prices. He also called for the transparency of compulsory data, declaring that PBM should be required to share all complaint data with employers, state agencies and drug manufacturers. Currently, manufacturers often pay 510% of the retail prices of drugs just to access the data they need to improve patient results, which Cuban finds crazy. In addition, Cuban has targeted the so-called specialized level, arguing that the term is used as a price gadget. He wants the obligation to use specific pharmacies for specialized drugs to be deleted and called the divestment of any PBMS control of pharmacy operations. Independent pharmacies, he said, must be protected and fully reimbursed, in particular for brand drugs. Cuban has also criticized the confidentiality clauses which prevent companies from negotiating directly with drug manufacturers. It's crazy that a business cannot even speak to a manufacturer to set up a well-being plan or get a better deal, he said. He also pointed out concerns about the PBMS substituting biosimilars with higher margin alternatives to secretly, calling it a misleading tactic that employers and manufacturers rarely detect due to the lack of access to complaint data. The decree supported the changes in Medicare bonuses Part D and aimed to reduce prices on high -cost drugs, even those outside the price negotiation plan. He also focused on the affordability of insulin, Medicaid reform and the opening of importance of safe drugs to increase competition. This is the type of structural reform we need, said Cuban. Put me, coachim here to help you. $ 3.5 billion. While returning as the main owner, it still retains a share of 27%. Cuban will also continue to have a strong influence on the team. Get the latest IPL 2025 updates to Times of India, including match schedules, team teams, dots table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS and RR. Do not miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange CAP and IPL Purple CAP.

