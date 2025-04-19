



Beijing (Antara) – A ministerial dialogue in 2 + 2 format is planned in Beijing, China, where the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono and the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin will meet their Chinese counterparts, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Friday, April 18, at a press conference in Beijing, the ministry spokesman Lin Jian, shared the information, declaring that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Defense Minister Dong Jun would host Indonesian envoys on April 21. The future dialogue is officially called the first ministerial meeting of foreign ministerial dialogue and the defense of Indonesia China-Indonesia. Lin stressed that this will be the first 2 + 2 dialogue organized by China, reflecting the strong commitment of Beijing towards its strategic partnership with Indonesia. “Last year, President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo Sub-Banto held two meetings and agreed to organize the first ministerial meeting of foreign ministerial dialogue and the defense of Indonesia and defense,” he noted. Stressing the celebration of 75 years of grain-indonenia diplomatic relations this year, Lin described the two countries as close and reliable partners separated only by the sea. “During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and the Minister of National Defense Dong Jun, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono and the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, should exchange opinions on bilateral security and political cooperation, international and regional collaboration and other key questions,” he said. Lin has also assured that China is ready to work with Indonesia to make the most of dialogue to deepen friendship, mutual trust and strategic coordination. Earlier, on January 22, the Minister of Defense, Sjamsoeddin, had interviews with his Chinese counterpart, exploring avenues for bilateral military cooperation, including technological transfers and increased commitment of soldiers. Under the administration of the seventh president, Joko Widodo, then the waterproof minister, Retno Marsudi, maintained close coordination with China through five cycles of the mixed commission for bilateral cooperation (JCBC). Marsudi and Wang Yi attended the last JCBC session on August 24 of last year. On this occasion, Marsudi assured China that Jakarta would continue to strengthen its links with Beijing after the power transition from Widodo to Prabowo, which was inaugurated as president in October. She said that this commitment stems from the mutually beneficial nature of Indonesian-Chinese relations, as reflected in the more than $ 37 billion in Chinese investment received by Indonesia between 2014 and 2024. Related news: tradition, tea and tomorrow: Xi Jinping stories with Vietnam Related news: Indonesia remains neutral in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war: Prabowo Translator: Desa Lidya, Tegar Nurfitra

