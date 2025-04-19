



Trkiye's long -standing positions on Syria have acquired broader international recognition, with recent developments in the field aligning on its strategic objectives. As Ankara asserts himself in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planned for a calendar in charge of international diplomacy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is welcomed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) at the 50th G7 summit in Brindisi, Apoula, Italian region on June 14, 2024. (Turkish presidency – AA photo) Erdogan should visit Italy on April 29, where he will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. The visit will include the fourth intergovernmental summit Trkiye-Italie, focusing on stimulating bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The two parties aim to extend the current commercial volume of $ 32 billion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev (L) during the 4th edition of the Antalya diplomacy forum (ADF2025) in Antalya, Turkiye on April 11, 2025. (Turkish president / photo AA) Next stops: TRNC, Iraq and Azerbaijan After Italy, Erdogan is likely to visit the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC) in early May to attend the Teknofest Technology and Aviation event. The same month, Trkiye will welcome Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia 'Al-Sudani for the fourth meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council. The summit, scheduled for May 8 in Ankara, will focus on security cooperation and efforts to fight terrorism, in particular with regard to regional militant activity. President Erdogan should also visit Azerbaijan in May, further strengthening strategic ties between the two countries. President Donald Trump (R) gives a boost to welcomed Will to salute Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he arrived at the southern White House portico on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo) Erdogan and Trump meet in preparation Diplomatic preparations are underway for a possible meeting between President Erdogan and former American president Donald Trump. While leaders should attend the Summit of NATO leaders in Hague on June 2425, a bilateral meeting prior to Trkiye or in the United States is examined. NATO Allied Land Command (Landcom) HQ in Izmir, Trkiye in February 2025. (AA Photo) Antalya to host an informal NATO meeting Meanwhile, Antalya continues to emerge as a hub for international diplomacy. The City will organize an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in May 1415, chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The rally will serve as a preparatory session before the top of NATO leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/turkiye-expands-regional-influence-as-erdogan-launches-intense-diplomacy-tour-146845/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos