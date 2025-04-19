



Students help store supplies at the end of a reading and writing lesson in the Head Start program managed by Easterseals, an organization that obtains about a third of its federal government funding on January 29 in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The Trump administration plans to eliminate the financing of the Head Start program, which is dedicated to free childcare services, a decision which, according to a lawyer, would be “catastrophic”.

“This proposal does not reflect budgetary responsibility that it reflects a disinvestment in our future,” said Yasmina Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Association (NHSA) on Thursday. “The elimination of Head Start financing would be catastrophic. It would be a direct attack on the most risky children in our country, their well-being and their families.”

USA TODAY cited a familiar official with the plan and the Washington Post cited an administration document which describes an approximate budget for the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the next financial year. In this document, Head Start financing goes to zero. Although NPR has obtained a copy of the document, it has not yet been able to check its authenticity.

NPR contacted the White House to comment, but did not immediately hear.

Head Start is an early learning program founded in 1965 which is under the aegis of the Department of Human Services and Health. The organization provides free services to parents and children until the age of 5, including health screening, meals and snacks and a financial literacy program.

During the year 2022, Head Start received funds to serve more than 800,000 families.

Kayla Householder has worked at Head Start in Virginia-Western for 12 years. She visits home every week in a dozen families, who have children ranging from newborns to 3-year-old children.

“Many families I work with are devastated and they ask questions,” she said. “They are concerned about what it will mean for the services they are currently receiving.”

The head of household said that she had started to stop so that the ax fell on the organization in January, after the elections.

“I was very nervous and I had already suspected that it could happen, so I was certainly always shocked, frightened, nervous,” she said. “Not only I like my work, I am passionate about restoring and helping people break the cycles, and learning to hope to have long -term corrections, instead of simple rapid corrections. But the families they need these programs.”

She encouraged people on social networks to call their representatives of the local congress to express their concerns and to sign a petition that the NHSA has circulated.

Head Start was led by Sargent Shriver, the brother-in-law of President John F. Kennedy, as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson's anti-pauvet programs.

The daughter of Shriver, journalist Maria Shriver, condemned the budget proposal on X, writing: “My father started Head Start. Head Start changed the lives of millions of families. The work of Head Start is vital for children and families of workers today. This is a potential disaster. Do not let it happen!”

My father started head of the head. Head Start changed the lives of millions of families. The head begins work is vital for children and families of workers today.

It is a potential disaster. Don't let it happen! https://t.co/rdfr2xxonp

– Maria Shriver (@Marishriver) April 16, 2025

Several democratic politicians have also challenged the idea.

The Senator of Vermont, Bernie Sanders, an independent who has caucus with the Democrats, said on X: “No, Mr. Trump. We do not allow you to pay tax loss to billionaires by eliminating the start of the head which provides early education to more than 800,000 children, your budgetary proposal is morally obscene. It must be defeated.”

No, Mr. Trump. We will not allow you to pay tax lounges in billionaires by eliminating Head Start which provides early education to more than 800,000 children and LIHEAP which maintains the elderly and families in winter.

Your budgetary proposal is morally obscene. He must be defeated. https://t.co/f4apzyhxuf

– Bernie Sanders (@sensanders) April 17, 2025

The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, said: “The Trump administration returns once again to their word, and now, head programs, more than 10,000 children and their families in our state, are at risk. I combat any action that spoils with our children and our families.”

The Trump administration returns once again to their word, and now, the advanced programs on which more than 10,000 children and their families of our state depend are at risk.

I will fight any action that spoils with our children and our families. pic.twitter.com/njl38vbbqr

– Governor Tony Evers (@Govevers) April 15225

“Head Start programs provide essential childcare services to hundreds of thousands of families in our most vulnerable communities across our country,” said Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono. “Early childhood education, development projections, meals, health health, all thanks to Trump.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/18/nx-s1-5368248/president-trump-head-start The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos