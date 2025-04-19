Pakistan expelled 80,000 Afghans in two weeks in the middle of the repression of undocumented migrants





Pakistan has expelled more than 80,000 Afghan nationals since the end of March, said a senior official, as part of a renewed repression targeting foreigners whom the government deems residing “illegally” in the country.

Thousands of Afghans who have lived in Pakistan for years, some for decades are forced to return to a homeland which they describe as dangerous, paralyzed economically and socially repressive under the domination of the Taliban.

Many quote fears concerning limited employment prospects, insecurity and the ongoing restrictions of the Taliban on women, in particular the ban on the education of girls.

“I came back without fear that fear,” said Shahbaz Khan, who recently left Peshawar after five years and is now back in Afghanistan.

Shahbaz Khan is one of the hundreds of thousands of Afghans who returned to Afghanistan in Pakistan. (Supplied: Danish refugee advice)

“Where will I work? How will my children study? Even medicine is rare,” he said.

Mr. Khan originally fled to Pakistan looking for safety and employment possibilities.

“The lack of jobs, poverty and insecurity did not give us the choice, we have become refugees in Pakistan to survive,” he told the ABC.

Without a guaranteed shelter or job, he fears for the survival of his family.

Islamabad had issued a final warning to Afghan nationals without valid documentation or those who held Afghan citizen cards, demanding their departure by March 31.

Millions of Afghan nationals have fled their country torn apart by the war for Pakistan over the years. (Reuters: Shahid Shinwari)

This deadline was then extended until April 30, but no other extension is expected.

“This deadline is final,” said Talal Chaudhry, advisor to the Interior Ministry of Pakistan at a press conference in Islamabad last week.

The UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, noted that many long -term Afghan residents are fully anchored in their local communities.

“A notice of no return has been in place since the Taliban takeover in 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns regardless of the status,” she told the ABC.

The United Nations Agency for Refugees expressed a particular concern to vulnerable repatriated, including women, religious minorities, journalists, artists and human rights defenders.

“We urge Pakistan to continue to ensure the safety of Afghans in danger,” added Candler.

Afghan nationals pack their personal effects and leave Pakistan. (AP: Jafar Khan)

A slow repatriation rate

Despite the government's firm messaging, the pace of deportations slowed down to the previous political phases.

Analysts claim that local authorities in the key provinces remain hesitant to fully implement expulsion orders due to fears of logistical disorders and complications.

“Afghans can never be completely repatriated, in particular Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Abdullah Khan, Managing Director of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

“They come back using illegal channels or using gaps in the system despite the border fencing,” he added.

The rugged mountains of the border where many villages are divided between Pakistan and Afghanistan complicate the application.

The Afghan men who were expelled from Pakistan unload their personal effects on the Torkham border. (Reuters: Hedyatshah Hedayat)

“Over the past three or four decades, the movement through the border has rarely been stopped,” added Mr. Khan.

The real number of undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan remains unknown.

Although police raids have been reported in cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi and others in Punjab and Sindh, the application is incoherent.

Abdullah Khan said that a “lack of aggressive implementation” is one of the reasons.

International pressure could also influence the pace.

Human rights groups, aid agencies and the Taliban government in Kabul have all urged Pakistan to reconsider.

Afghan nationals stand in a queue for registration when they arrived at the Omari refugee camp along the Torkham border. (Reuters: Hedyatshah Hedayat)

Since April, more than 35,000 Afghans have been in Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing in the northwest of a marked drop compared to the mass exodus seen at the end of 2023, while hundreds of thousands of people left to respect a previous deadline.

Shared cultural links

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains at the center of the Afghan Pakistani population, because of its proximity to the border and deep cultural, linguistic and ethnic ties.

The region has welcomed Afghan refugees since the 1980s, following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Over the decades, many families have become deeply integrated, even intertwined with local communities.

Many Afghans work on the markets and restaurants in Peshawar and other cities in Pakistan. (AP: Muhammad Sajjad)

“I have been here for almost 50 years,” said Akber Khan, owner of a restaurant in Peshawar.

“I got married here. My children too. Ten family members are buried here. This is why we have no desire to leave.”

According to Abdullah Khan, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintains a more sympathetic position towards Afghan residents.

“They share traditions and languages, and even the former Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed coercive measures against Afghan refugees during his mandate,” said Mr. Khan.

But this empathy is tempered by security problems. Afghan communities are deeply rooted in the province in cities, cities and rural areas.

The authorities fear that mass expulsions will destabilize these populations or trigger troubles.

The Afghans leaving Pakistan are concerned about a lack of jobs and how they will survive Afghanistan. (AP: Fareed Khan)

'We go under constraint'

On the outskirts of Peshawar, a truck carrying 30 Afghans stopped during a rest arrest by the road before heading to the Torkham border.

Families have hung up among packages of clothing, mattresses and furniture. A woman in blue burqa left the vehicle.

Ajab Gul said their departure was forced.

“We didn't want to go,” he said. “They made a descent into our houses two or three times. We are going under stress.”

Near the border crossing, another Afghan repatriated, Jannat Gul, underlined the upcoming challenges.

“The education of our children was destroyed. We come back, but we have no contact, no links. People there call us the Pakistanis. We are not accepted as Afghans,” said Gul.

One of the main reasons why families resist the return is the ban of the Taliban to educate girls beyond the sixth year.

Afghan families say they want to stay in Pakistan, concerned about restrictions on women and girls in their homeland. (Reuters: Mohammad Ismail)

Suze Van Meegen, director of the interim country of Norwegian Refugee Council in Afghanistan, warned that the consequences would be disastrous.

“Women and girls will come back to the bottom of family priorities,” said Van Meegan.

“If you spent a little to send your daughter to primary school, it will now fall on the agenda. And when the resources are stretched, it is always women and girls who suffer first.”

The Pakistani government has created temporary relaxation centers in various cities to house the Afghans before being transferred to the crossing of Torkham.

But for those who leave, the journey is filled with uncertainty and a feeling of abandonment in a country which they formerly called in them.

