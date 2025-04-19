PSI denies the question of Twin Sun, Jokowi is not the opposition of Prabowo

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not confirmed not an opposition from President Prabowo Subaianto. (Photo / net illustration). Bentengsumbar.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not confirmed not an opposition from President Prabowo Suubianto.

This was transmitted by the Vice-President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Andy Budiman to answer the question of the twin sun which referred Prabowo and Jokowi.

“This country needs more cooperation, not a division policy. Do not forget that Mr. Jokowi fully supports the current government, not part of the opposition or groups outside the government,” Andy said in a press release on Friday (04/18/2025).

He recalled that the minister's visit to the era of the Prabowo government in Jokowi was held in an atmosphere of Eid Al -Fitr.

The visit can be interpreted as a form of respect for Jokowi who led Indonesia for two periods.

“In the tradition of democracy, respect for the former president is part of a healthy political culture. Pak Jokowi is a figure that has led as president for two periods and remains a respected national figure, both personally and politically,” said Andy.

Andy also insinuated the political power which claimed to be an ideology of unity, but his executives loved the policy of fighting sheep by horrible visit of the ministers of Prabowo at the house of Jokowi.

“Do not direct the policy of the division. Unity and nationalism must not only be an ideological jargon, must be practiced in a real and coherent manner,” he said.

Jokowi was called by the boss of the Twin Sun number which was referring to Jokowi and Prabowo was crowded when two ministers of the Red and White Sowan cabinet in Solo.

Both are the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin who called Jokowi as BOS.

“Bringing together with my former boss. Now, it's still my boss,” Trenggono said during the interview by the media crew after the meeting with Jokowi on Friday (4/4/2025).

After Trenggono, the Jokowi Budi tour and called him a boss.

“Bringing together because Mr. Jokowi is my boss. So me and I want to be friendly to apologize physically and mentally. Also (asking) pray that the president and the mother are healthy, because I am still the Minister of Health,” said Budi.

Prabowo was not disturbed by the secretary general of the Gérindra party, Ahmad Muzani stressed that Prabowo was not disturbed by recent twin problems.

The question of the twin sun which released after the Minister of Prabowo came to the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and always called him the boss.

“President Prabowo was not disturbed by the existence of ministers at the time of Pak Jokowi who also stayed in touch with Mr. Jokowi,” Muzani said in Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday 4/17/2025).

Muzani said that the ministers of Prabowo who worked for Jokowi should continue to respect the 7th president.

In addition, the visit was made at the time of Lebaran's friendship. They should continue to respect the elder figure.

“I think the ministers who have now committed to the leaders of President Prabowo are quite difficult, quite strong, quite solid,” said Muzani.