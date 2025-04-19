Politics
PSI denies the question of Twin Sun, Jokowi is not the opposition of Prabowo
|The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not confirmed not an opposition from President Prabowo Subaianto. (Photo / net illustration).
Bentengsumbar.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was not confirmed not an opposition from President Prabowo Suubianto.
This was transmitted by the Vice-President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Andy Budiman to answer the question of the twin sun which referred Prabowo and Jokowi.
“This country needs more cooperation, not a division policy. Do not forget that Mr. Jokowi fully supports the current government, not part of the opposition or groups outside the government,” Andy said in a press release on Friday (04/18/2025).
He recalled that the minister's visit to the era of the Prabowo government in Jokowi was held in an atmosphere of Eid Al -Fitr.
The visit can be interpreted as a form of respect for Jokowi who led Indonesia for two periods.
“In the tradition of democracy, respect for the former president is part of a healthy political culture. Pak Jokowi is a figure that has led as president for two periods and remains a respected national figure, both personally and politically,” said Andy.
Andy also insinuated the political power which claimed to be an ideology of unity, but his executives loved the policy of fighting sheep by horrible visit of the ministers of Prabowo at the house of Jokowi.
“Do not direct the policy of the division. Unity and nationalism must not only be an ideological jargon, must be practiced in a real and coherent manner,” he said.
Jokowi was called by the boss of the Twin Sun number which was referring to Jokowi and Prabowo was crowded when two ministers of the Red and White Sowan cabinet in Solo.
Both are the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono and Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin who called Jokowi as BOS.
“Bringing together with my former boss. Now, it's still my boss,” Trenggono said during the interview by the media crew after the meeting with Jokowi on Friday (4/4/2025).
After Trenggono, the Jokowi Budi tour and called him a boss.
“Bringing together because Mr. Jokowi is my boss. So me and I want to be friendly to apologize physically and mentally. Also (asking) pray that the president and the mother are healthy, because I am still the Minister of Health,” said Budi.
Prabowo was not disturbed by the secretary general of the Gérindra party, Ahmad Muzani stressed that Prabowo was not disturbed by recent twin problems.
The question of the twin sun which released after the Minister of Prabowo came to the residence of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and always called him the boss.
“President Prabowo was not disturbed by the existence of ministers at the time of Pak Jokowi who also stayed in touch with Mr. Jokowi,” Muzani said in Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday 4/17/2025).
Muzani said that the ministers of Prabowo who worked for Jokowi should continue to respect the 7th president.
In addition, the visit was made at the time of Lebaran's friendship. They should continue to respect the elder figure.
“I think the ministers who have now committed to the leaders of President Prabowo are quite difficult, quite strong, quite solid,” said Muzani.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bentengsumbar.com/2025/04/psi-bantah-isu-matahari-kembar-jokowi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Antidepressants are like alcohol or cannabis' | Joanna Moncrieff
- Today's earthquake in Delhi now: Afghanistan hit 5.5 earthquakes, felt tremors in Delhi
- “The Islamic world has not protected Palestine”, Erdogan speaks with a “broken heart” of massacres in Gaza – Telegraph
- Hugo Calderano surprises Wang Chuqin and Dfiera Lin Shidong in the Macao World Cup final
- China requires new prohibitions at missionary work: no preaching, schools
- Why have Trump voters have no regrets? Because the people they hate are injured more | Arwa Mahdawi
- In addition to the irregularities of a diploma, digital forensic experts also find the difference between Jokowi's thesis and his classmates
- #Ohlplayoffs Morn Minute: April 18, 2025
- Very good progress reported in American discussions with high issues with Iran
- Trump is studying how to remove the president of FED Jerome Powell, says the economic advisor
- Sounds of female employees and blocking exit: Teachers warn about the increase in unhappy and racism in British schools | Student behavior
- Sydney Sweeney is wearing a microscopic skirt to play tennis