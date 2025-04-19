Donald Trump's press conference suddenly ends





President Donald Trump addressed journalists after Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing in as an administent for MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES, but suddenly ceased to answer questions.

Trump answered questions about Iran's nuclear program when the press briefing suddenly ended after a young girl passed out, according to reports from the Associated Press and confirmed in Newsweek by the White House.

The girl was a guest of Oz, who quickly rushed to her side. Although she was able to stand, she was helped out of the room.

“We are pleased to say that she is fine,” said a White House spokesman in Newsweek by e-mail.

US President Donald Trump speaks after the evidence of Mehmet Oz (R) as a minister of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) … US President Donald Trump after swearing in Mehmet Oz (R) and Medicaid. (L) Look in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, April 18, 2025. More AFP / Getty images, Dr. Oz, staged the health coverage agency

At 64, Dr. Oz – A former heart surgeon and TV TV TV host – now leads centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, supervising health coverage of almost half of the American population. His responsibilities cover the Medicare, Medicaid and Insurance programs within the framework of the Act respecting affordable care.

Oz assumes the role that Congress actively debates potential reductions in Medicaid, which provides essential support for millions of low -income and disabled Americans.

President Trump examined Oz under oath on Friday by the health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during a ceremony at the Oval Office. Trump reaffirmed his promise of “no cuts” to Medicare and Medicaid and thanked Oz for what he called a “great commitment” to the public service.

During his confirmation hearing of the Senate, Oz said: “I cherish Medicaid”, but he repeatedly refused to say if he would oppose the financing cuts. He also avoided direct responses when he was asked if he would resist Trump's administrative proposals which would reduce the eligibility for Medicaid or introduce the work requirements.

“We do not have to order people to eat healthy. We must facilitate the health of people,” said Oz at the hearing, describing good health as a “patriotic duty”.

Oz added that the way of protecting Medicaid is “by ensuring that it is viable at all levels”. He also told legislators that he supported Medicaid's work requirements and that America must “improve the system”.

“When you develop the number of people on Medicaid without improving the resources necessary for doctors to take care of these patients, you stretch the resources very finely for people for whom Medicaid was originally designed,” said OZ. “They cannot be compromised, so we must make important decisions to improve the quality of care.”

The Trump administration gives an update on the drug coverage

Earlier this month, in its first announcement since the confirmation of the Senate of Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy will not be covered by the prescription drug diet of the Medicare. Medicare mainly offers American coverage of Americans aged 65 and over.

During the last weeks of his presidency, Joe Biden had proposed a rule that would have widened the coverage of Medicare to include the high demand and costly obesity treatment. However, the rule was still in the process of final approval when President Trump took office.

Kennedy was a vocal critic of injectable weight loss drugs, despite their growing popularity drawn by dramatic results that many patients have reported.

