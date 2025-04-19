Why does Donald Trump want to dismiss the president of the Fed? Deseret News





President Trump has increased criticisms of the federal reserve and President Jerome Powell.trump says that the monetary body should reduce interest rates and suggested that Powell should go. Most legal experts say that Fed independence is protected by law.

President Donald won over the dissatisfaction of the orientation of the American federal reserve, Discord which returns to his first mandate, has been returned to the hot burner in recent days, because the president has issued immediate action for interest rates and the eviction of the president of Fed Jerome Powell.

The White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett told journalists on Friday that the option of dismissing Powell is currently being studied.

The president and his team will continue to study this issue, said Hassett in response to a question of journalists.

Hassetts' comments follow a series of missives published by Trump this week saying that the Fed, which has paused on interest rate adjustments, since the reduction of rates in three times successive to finish 2024, is the source of the curve on additional reduction.

The (European central bank) should reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, too late Jérôme Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and bad, published yesterday a report that was another mess and typically complete!, Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. Oil prices are decreasing, grocery stores (even eggs!) Are down and the United States becomes rich on prices. Too late should have reduced interest rates, like the ECB, a long time ago, but it should certainly be lowered now. The termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough!

Later Thursday, Trump suggested that he had the power to remove Powell as president.

If I want it, hell came out of there very quickly, believe me, said Trump in the oval office while answering journalists' questions during a visit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to a report by Associated Press. I'm not happy with him.

The criticism revisits the questions that Trump raised with Powell and the Fed in his first mandate, despite having appointed Powell in 2018.

What started the latest hubbub on the Fed?

Trump seemed to be excited by the comments Powell made on Wednesday during a conference event at a club event in Chicago, where the president of the Fed pointed out that the monetary organization was ready to wait to see how Trump's policy changes, including new commercial prices, would have an impact on the American economy before making other interest rate adjustments.

In the meantime, the new administration is in the process of implementing substantial policy changes in four separate areas: trade, immigration, budgetary policy and regulations. These policies are still evolving and their effects on the economy remain very uncertain, said Powell. For the moment, we are well placed to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustment to our political position.

The next political meeting of the federal government is scheduled for May 6 to 7.

Economists say that the Fed is currently in a precarious position with regard to political orientation because Trump's pricing edicts should increase prices on many consumer goods. It is also to be feared that the policy changes of the presidents can lead to stagflation conditions, where prices are increasing even if the overall economy is slowing down. The main tool of the federal government to solve these problems is interest rate adjustments. In general, higher rates increase the cost of debt, slow down the economy and reduce inflation. Lower rates reduce the cost of the loan and increase the job sector.

Can Trump empty the Fed chair?

Powell, a republican and former director of investment capital, joined the federal reserve in 2012 and rose to the presidency in 2018 via the appointment of Trumps. President Joe Biden renewed the term Powells in 2022, which took place until May 2026.

Although Trump has pulled Powell and some of the FEDS political decisions and threatened to dismiss the current president on several occasions, legal experts generally agree that the American president does not have the power to command staff changes to the agency without reason. The courts previously judged that a difference in opinion on political issues does not increase this level.

The congress has established maximum employment and stable prices such as the main macroeconomic objectives of the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy. Federal legislators have also structured the Fed to ensure that its monetary policy decisions focus on carrying out this mission in two parts outside the impact of political pressures. To this end, the seven members of the Federal Governors' Council are appointed for 14 -year -old mandates. A mandate begins every two years, on February 1 of uniform years with openings filled by presidential appointment and subject to the approval of the Senate. The chairman of the board of directors is appointed to a four -year term. In addition, elected officials and members of the Administration of Presidents are not authorized to sit on the Fed Board of Directors.

Trump has repeatedly shared his opinion that he should have his say in the decisions of the federal government's interest rates, despite the independence of the body in the congress.

I don't think I should be allowed to order it, but I think I have the right to comment to find out if interest rates should increase or fall, Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News at the Chicago Economic Club last October, by NBC News.

In a large interview last December on NBCS meets the press, Trump, the president elected at the time, softened his previous rhetoric targeting Powell.

When asked by moderator Kristen Welker to find out if he had planned to ask or order Powell to leave his presidency, I said.

No, I don't think. I don't see it, he said. But, I don't think if I said, he would. But if I asked him, he would probably not do it. But if I said, he would.

At a press conference last November, Powell was invited to withdraw from his presidency if Trump asked him. Powell replied no and later declared that an exercise president was not authorized by law to order the modifications of the staff to the Fed outside of his process dictated by the Congress.

