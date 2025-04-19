



“As far as I know, if only a year drifting is almost the same,” said Professor Saratri Wilonoyudho

The professor of the SEMARAG State University (UNENS), Professor Saratri Wilonoyudho engineering, also commented on the diploma of former president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. Professor Saratri is known to be a former of the Geodesy engineering faculty, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in 1986 or a year after Jokowi, who would have graduated from the Faculty of Forestry, UGM in 1985. Professor Saratri through downloads in his personal account X, @Saratri_Wilonoyudho admitted that there was a difference between his first cycle or S1 diploma with Jokowi. This was revealed by Professor Saratri during the download of his diploma which was juxtaposed to a copy of Ijzah with Jokowi. “Diploma from Gadjah Mada University in 1986, Saratri wrote. Saratri explains the most striking difference observed in the type of font used. In Professor Saratri's police diploma used, it is still long. While the Jokowi diploma uses fonts similar to Times New Roman. Another difference is that Professor Saratri's diploma has not used a stamp like Jokowi's property. Klaten's man, Central Java, also highlighted a photo of the Jokowi diploma wearing glasses. Saratri said the photo should not be allowed to wear glasses. “I have no stamp law, so the photo is not allowed to wear glasses. The police are also different. Is the difference because of the policies of each faculty, I do not know,” he said as quoted by Tirto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Nevertheless, Professor Saratri could not confirm which diploma was valid. He said he did not have the capacity to assess the authenticity of the diplomas of others. But according to Professor Saratri, if only a year drift should be the difference is not too far. “As far as I know, if only a year drifting is almost the same. The average time of the 80s is like that. The format is almost the same,” he said. Professor Saratri underlined, his download was only for education and knowledge sharing. The professor in the field of population science is confident because the whole educational process is carried out honestly and full of integrity. “I cannot claim others. If I have to be authentic and halal because, sorry, I have never plagiarized, never cheat, so I'm a little confident on this subject, said Professor Saratri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gbn.top/index.php/politik-ekonomi/alumni-ugm-1986-sebut-foto-ijazah-tidak-boleh-pakai-kaca-mata The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

