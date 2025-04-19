The Sisters of Imran Khan deposit pleads of contempt on the refusal of access to the former PM of Pakistan imprisoned





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 19 (Ani): The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the sisters of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan have filed outrageous petitions against the authorities of the Adiala prison, accusing them of challenging the judicial orders by repeatedly refusing access to the visits provided for the founder of PTI, reported Dawn.

Friday, before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, with the leaders of the PTI Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Aliya Hamza and others, called for action against what they described as the coherent refusal of the prison administration to allow meetings commanded by the court.

Aleema Khan, represented by lawyer Ali Bukhari, submitted a petition for outrage appointing the secretary to the interior of Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala prison as respondents. The petition described the refusal of access to Khan as a “blatant violation of judicial orders”.

He also pointed out that the IHC had previously authorized Imran Khan to meet his family, his lawyers and his party representatives twice a week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The petition also noted that a complete list of approved visitors, including legal advisers and family members, had been submitted in accordance with the court directive. However, he alleged that even the planned visits were blocked by the prison authorities.

He argued that access to legal representation and that the family is a fundamental right, in particular for a former Prime Minister facing several legal proceedings. The petition added that the conduct of the prison administration was equivalent to a violation of the court order and the prison manual.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had previously filed a similar petition for contempt, which is still underway to plan a court by the court.

Addressing the media outside the IHC, Aleema Khan sentenced the prison authorities for prevented the legal advisers from meeting Khan. She said: “The court clearly made an order for a list of lawyers [to meet Khan]. Why are they arrested? “”

She expressed her concern that interference was aimed at the “sabotage” of the legal defense of the founder of the PTI and accused the authorities of “deliberate interference” in the legal process, Dawn reported.

Aleema Khan noted that legal consultations should have priority over other visits. “We will stand outside the Adiala prison and insist on the fact that no one else meets him until her lawyers are allowed to do so,” she said.

Referring to a recent visit by the main lawyer Salman Safdar, she said that he had gone to Adiala prison under instructions from the Supreme Court, but the prison staff “ignored the orders of the chief judge”. She added: “It is not only our insult, it is the insult of the court.”

Aleema reminded journalists that a bench of three members had ordered that legal meetings be authorized, but these orders were not implemented.

Omar Ayub also addressed the media, declaring that despite the court's decision, PTI leaders had not been able to meet Khan for three months. “The laws are not implemented,” he said, referring to article 7 of the Constitution. He accused the state of acting outside the legal framework and not to respect constitutional rights.

He also said that when he tried to join Adiala prison, he was arrested at several checkpoints. In an attempt to avoid detection, he said that he had disguised himself and that he had traveled on a motorcycle, Dawn reported.

Despite this, he said that he had been arrested without a mandate, even if he was on bail. Ayub alleged that he and other PTI leaders had been taken to Chakri, about 40 kilometers from Adiala prison, in a van where they received refreshments before being abandoned near their vehicles on the highway. He described the incident as “bizarre and illegal”. (Ani)

