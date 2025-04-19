Donald Trump's “request” letter to Harvard was sent by “error”: report





New Delhi:

A senior administration official Donald Trump told Harvard University that a controversial letter sent to the institution last week had been published without appropriate authorization.

The letter, dated April 11 and attributed to the White House working group on anti -Semitism, included what Harvard officials considered a series of highly intrusive demands concerning the university hiring practices, admission procedures and the academic school program, reported the New York Times.

By believing that they had no alternative, the university publicly declared its intention to postpone the administration on April 14.

Then, shortly after the University’s announcement, a Donald Trump official contacted Harvard to say that the letter had been sent by mistake. The manager described communication as unauthorized, reported the New York Times, citing two people knowing the issue.

According to three other persons informed of the situation, the letter had been sent by Sean Keveney, the interim lawyer of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Keveney is also a member of the working group on anti -Semitism. Although the content of the letter is authentic, there seems to have been confusion within the administration to find out if it were to be sent to Harvard, said the New York Times report.

Some at the White House thought that the document had been sent prematurely, while others thought it was intended only for internal traffic among the members of the working group. Sources have requested anonymity due to the significant nature of internal discussions.

The moment of the letter had a significant impact on the situation. As he arrived, Harvard had been engaged in what he considered a constructive dialogue with the working group over a period of two weeks. The university thought there was still room to avoid a public dispute with the American president. But the severity of the requests described in the letter led Harvard to conclude that reconciliation was unlikely.

As the New York Times noted, this incident sparked a tectonic battle between one of the most prestigious universities in the country and an American president. “”

