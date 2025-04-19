Politics
Chinese facial concept to exchange relationships with us
The way Beijing sees it, a resolution of the current trade war with the United States will take more than simple lower rates. It will be a significant increase in the value of a very important Chinese goods: face.
In culture, face or bamboomeans pride, honor and prestige. Losing it is equivalent to shame. Trees cannot live without bark, men cannot live without face, makes themselves Chinese. Small gestures such as the gift of gifts to the subtleties of world diplomacy, the Chinese follow the gains and losses in the critical face currency.
It is a concept inscribed in the Chinese leader Xi Jinpings Central objective for China to achieve national rejuvenation after what is known here as the century of humiliation between the mid -1800s and the mid -1900s in the hands of Western colonial powers and Japan. China, says Mr. Xi, must regain its legitimate place in the world and, with it, national pride.
Why we wrote this
If the United States and China must solve its dispute over prices, the success of their talks will depend much more than figures. For Beijing, it will come down to the concept of very important face.
It is because of the face that US President Donald Trump may wait for Mr. Xi indefinitely to call him to start commercial talks even after Mr. Trump helped Xi Tuesday saying, through a White House spokesperson, that the ball is at the court of Chinas.
Risk national shame
In China, if Mr. Xi won the phone, he would be seen by many as to bow before Mr. Trump, undergoing a his his his his his his his hisousous line for himself, but for the Chinese people as a whole.
To worsen things, from Beijing's point of view, the Trump administration has done nothing so far to instill that it is sensitive to the concerns concerning the face, according to experts.
Take Mr. Trumps TV rescue from the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in February.
This scene has certainly discouraged Xi Jinping from wanting all kinds of meeting with Trump in the Oval office, explains Susan Shirk, research professor at the University of California in San Diego. There is not the minimum level of confidence for serious negotiations, not to mention a state visit from Mr. XI to Washington, she says.
This month, in a television interview, Vice-President JD Vance qualified the Chinese people as a peasants a largely considered remark in China as insulting and disrespectful, in the words of the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian.
Beijing alluded to his considerations opposite this week, establishing prerequisites for interviews with the United States which specifically included greater respect, the reintegration of the derogatory remarks of the members of the Trumps firm, according to an article in the Chinese financial publication Caixin Global.
To minimize the risk of such Jeopardise meetings, Beijing has for months forging backward communications with Washington, allowing quiet diplomacy that China constantly promotes.
Signaling that Beijing remains open to talks, the Ministry of Commerce has appointed a new main commercial negotiator, Li Chenggang, and would have asked Washington to appoint a counterpart. He indicates that communications in terms of work with Washington are underway.
However, the imperative Chinas to save Face will dictate its overall approach to talks, because a senior Chinese official has clearly indicated this week in a fanfarant defense of national pride.
It is extremely naive to think that by flattering, bowing or pleading with the United States, we can reach peace, respect and development, said Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao business office, in a speech on Tuesday.
The United States is not after our prices, he said, it is after our very survival. … May these American peasants moan before the 5,000 -year -old civilization of the Chinese nation!
