PTI's strategy goes from the continuation of power in search of rescue





People pass in front of a banner with a photo of the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, outside the party office in Lahore on February 9, 2024. Reuterspti management accepts the confrontation with the army does not bring any winning gains now focus on survival, aims at fair elections by 2028.Khan remains a key figure despite the broken confidence.

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) in the past year has fell from its main requests from new general elections, change of government and an in-depth investigation into the alleged rigging during the 2024 elections.

The new focusing of the parties is downright on the guarantee of relief of its imprisoned leadership, in particular the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the recovery of political space in the hostile environment.

Party sources reveal that most PTI leaders now recognize the futility of direct confrontation with the powerful military establishment, which has historically played a decisive role in the Pakistan political landscape.

The substantive discussions with the figures of PTI Seniors suggest an achievement, that is to say that the deep distrust between Imran Khan and the establishment is out of repair, and no behind-the-scenes agreement seems to be able to fold which divide or facilitate the return of Khans of Adiala prison in the corridors of power.

The best of cases for us at the moment, a senior PTI official admitted under the cover of anonymity, is not the return to power, but a political survival strategy a certain breathing room for the party and the fair elections by 2028.

The party now considers the continuation of the current hybrid system a term often used to describe the political framework dominated by the establishment as a fatality. Ptis tries to dismantle or weaken this system, whether through public mobilization, legal pressure or calls to the international community, have been largely flat.

The judiciary, in the evaluation of the parties, lost its impartiality, while foreign governments have chosen silence on the intervention. The own popularity of Ptis remains high in many regions of the country, especially among young people and the urban middle class. However, the leaders admit that this public support has failed to result in a political lever effect because of what they now consider as a poorly calculated strategy of open confrontation with the army.

In the rows of the party, a disturbing question is looming: even if a compromise is reached, will the establishment trust Khan again? However, it is admitted that PTI without Khan is politically unthinkable.

What adds to PTI misfortunes is that despite his declared desire for reconciliation, neither his founder nor the aggressive parts on the part of social media have shown signs of softening of rhetoric or adjustment tactics to repair relations with the establishment.

Instead, social media account remains combative, often feeding more in -depth alienation.

For the future, PTI initiates say that the party must adopt a pragmatic approach: to guarantee short -term relief for its imprisoned leaders, to regroup at the base and prepare the long game the next general elections.

It remains to be seen if the party can move from confrontation to coexistence.

Originally published in the news

