Trump-Dr. Oz swearing the event interrupted after the fainting of the family member

Friday, the members of the press were withdrawn from the Oval office, after a young girl collapsed during the oath ceremony of Dr. Mehmet Oz as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and the Services of Medicaid of President Trump.

“A member of the minor family passed out during Dr. Oz's juron as a ceremony at the oval office. We are happy to say that she is fine,” said the White House.

Trump answered journalists' questions when she collapsed. The Blank House press staff told journalists: “Press.

Oz, who stood behind Mr. Trump, rushed to the girl, who got up quickly and was launched from the oval office.

In his new role, Oz will direct Medicare and Medicaid. He takes work while Medicaid faces the prospect of drastic cuts, while the Republicans of Congress seek to reduce spending to pay the agenda of Mr. Trump, including an extension of tax reductions of 2017.

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political journalist at CBSnews.com, based in Washington, DC, she previously worked for the Washington Examination and the Hill, and was a member of 2022 Paul Miller Washington reporting a scholarship with the National Press Foundation.

