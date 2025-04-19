SC Clubs May 9 Case of chef PTi Imran Khan, Sarfaraz Cheema





Islamabad-The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday May 9 of Pakistan Tehrik-E-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema. A bench of three members of the Supreme Court led by chief judge Yahya Afridi carried out a hearing on the case of the alleged involvement of Cheema in the violence of May 9.

The chief judge said that the case would be heard with that of Imran Khan next week. He declared that the court wanted to ensure uniformity in cases of physical dismissal. He said the cases of Imran Khan and Omar Sarfaraz Cheema were similar.

Cheema's lawyer said the police first arrested his client, and then recorded a case against him. The lawyer for the Punjab government said that the court did not even give Cheema's pre -trial detention. He said that a weapon had to be recovered from him.

The court joined the case with that of Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing until April 24.

Meanwhile, the bench in the cancellation of the 9th grader can make cases against the prescription of the High Court of Lahore has ordered the anti -terrorist courts to ensure that the rights of the respondents accused of a fair trial should not be hampered in any way.

The special prosecutor Punjab Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi argued that there are certain conclusions registered in the contestation of the protest which exceed the mandate of the law and are against the material which was before the court anti-terrorism and the high court of Lahore.

The additional prosecutor general, Punjab, present in court, informed that Challan in this case had been submitted.

However, the bench noted that it would not be appropriate for this court to transmit a conclusion on the merits, lest it prejudge the case of one or the other of the parties during the trial. “We are aware of paragraph 7 of article 19 of the 1997 law on terrorism, where under a trial must be concluded within seven days by the anti-terrorist courts and the non-compliance with this implies a duty on the anti-terrorist court to inform the chief judge of the High Court concerned by appropriate directions.

The ordinance indicated that in light of the particular circumstances, in particular the large number of accused, the multiplicity of cases resulting from cases of a similar nature reported separately and the considerable number of dependents, we order that the trial in this case is concluded within four months from the date of receipt of this order.

“We also direct the anti-terrorism court to ensure that the rights of the accused-responents to a fair trial should not be hampered in any way.”

The special prosecutor informed that, in some cases, the accused-replies have been appointed to several FIRs, leading to trials, which are pending before various anti-terrorist courts. Therefore, it may not be possible for them to appear in person before all courts, and therefore their requests for exemption, if necessary, must be considered in accordance with the law.

He also argued that, in some cases, the accused-replys had not received the copies of the accusation and the testimony of the dependent witnesses, which forces them to prepare an effective defense as mandated under the authorization provisions of the Act and article 10-A of the Constitution.

The court noted that the case also requires the attention of the anti -terrorist courts. In addition, complaints concerning the location of the anti-terrorist courts, if necessary, should be examined by the main respective judges of the high lessons and the administrative judges of the anti-terrorism courts.

He added that the chief judges in chief provincial chief concerned, if they deem appropriate, could call a bimonthly report of the anti -terrorist courts / administrative judges of the anti -terrorist courts to guarantee that not only the procedures are carried out quickly and in accordance with the law, but also the rights to a fair trial of the accused are not hampered, but also the rights to a fair trial.

However, he declared that this order does not prevent the accusation from renewing his advocacy if an abuse of deposit or non-cooperation by the accused is consequently registered the power of the law is to prevail.

