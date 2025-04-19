Police arrest several PTI and Imran Khans leaders





Rawalpindi: Several legislators from Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and family members of the Imran Khan party was briefly detained near Adiala prison in Pakistans Rawalpindi on Thursday, L’Express Tribune reported.

The head of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, the head of the Punjab assembly, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the head of the SIC, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Imran Khans three sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan with their cousin Qasim Khan, were among the people arrested on Thursday. The police later released them all.

PTI shared the video on the X social media platform when the leaders were taken to the police van.

While sharing the video on X, wrote PTI, the Imran Khans sisters and PTI leaders were detained outside of Adiala prison. What type of judicial system stops family members and party leaders for having followed the procedures of visits approved by the court? The Imran Khans sisters and PTI officials are targeted simply for exercising their legal right to see him in Adiala prison. This is a direct assault against the foundations of justice and the regular procedure.

According to eyewitnesses and declarations made by Aleema Khan and Omar Ayub, the police took them to a mysterious walk through the city in a prison van, with stops in places like a petrol pump and a restaurant before being finally released.

Before being taken to the van, Aleema Khan said, I said to them: Even if you leave us in a deserted field, come back well. We will not leave until we meet Imran or they take away.

They declared that no meeting had taken place, despite the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) who headed the authorities of Adiala prison to allow Imran Khan to meet the leaders of PTI. They also said the prison authorities and the police would have blocked their access for the second consecutive week.

Aleema Khan criticized the authorities after their release, calling their actions a blatant contempt for the instructions issued by the judiciary.

She said, forget that they are imrans sisters – just look at what they do for elected parliamentarians. She added, it is a mockery of the judicial system. If judges cannot ensure that their orders are followed, why occupy these seats? Log away and let someone do justice. (Ani)

