Trump's criticism in terms of Fed Powell chief cut the Slams Rafale on rates





Fed Chair says that he cannot be legally removed by Donald Trump

The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, spoke to know if the president elected Donald Trump could demot him.

President Donald wins on Jerome Powell on Thursday, in which he referred to the dismissal of the chiefs of the Federal Reserve “, marks the last salvo of longtime efforts for Browat the president of the Central Bank to reduce interest rates.

The termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough! Trump wrote on Truth Social of Powell, whose term as president ended in May 2026.

But the attack comes at a particularly difficult time for the Fed, say the experts, the Trump administration contesting the constraints which prevent the president from dismissing members of the board of directors of independent agencies.

The Fed also faces a historical dilemma because it weighs whether to reduce interest rates in an unusual conflict between its missions to maintain low inflation while promoting a solid economy and a professional market.

Who is to control inflation in the United States?

During a speech on Wednesday at the Chicago Economic Club, Powell pointed out that with major import prices to Trump which were to increase consumer prices, the obligation of the federals is to guarantee a punctual increase in prices does not increase the expectations of inflation of the Americans and to become a problem of continuous inflation.

This suggests that all things are equal, the Fed will be wary too quickly rates to trigger an economy which should also slow down considerably because SAP tasks houses purchasing power.

At the same time, Powell said those responsible could face a difficult scenario in which his objectives are in tension. He declared that the Fed will assess how far the economy is from each objective and prioritizes that which poses the greatest dilemma.

In other words, if the economy is in recession or slips into one, the Fed will probably reduce the rates, but not if inflation has increased and the economy simply loses steam.

Trump responded to Truth Social: the (European Central Bank) should reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, too late Jérôme Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and late, published yesterday a report that was another mess and typical and complete, wrote Trump.

In a coverage after his speech, Powell has repeated his insurance often mentioned that the Fed is isolated from the policy so that those responsible can make the best decisions for the economy. He added that Trump cannot dismiss him. Not authorized under the law, he said.

But to remove the policy, or the perception that they are not taken into account, may not be as simple, said Peter Conti-Brown, professor of financial regulation at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Is the Fed outside political influence?

Noting that federal efficiency depends on its independence, said Conti-Brown, it is extremely difficult to undo the damage, Trump is done.

I don't think it means that the Fed will really capitulate monetary policy in Donald Trump, “said Conti-Brown.

However, markets may believe that Fed officials will be more likely to reduce rates earlier after Trumps, he said.

This lower rate request could turn against the markets if the markets perceive that in the future, the Fed will be less attached to low and stable inflation, said Francesco Bianchi, professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University. This could create additional inflationary pressure and an increase in long -term interest rates, because markets are the price of higher inflation.

In addition, the Fed must be free to move quickly to deploy daring strategies, such as its bond purchase campaign during the 2008 financial crisis and emergency loan measures during the 2020 COVI-19 recession, said Conti-Brown.

But if officials weigh political ramifications, they may not take such steps outside the box quickly in the future, said Conti-Brown. Although he said he does not believe that the Fed complies with political pressure, he does not buy the idea that the Fed does not take into account the political costs of his actions.

Another problem: the Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to hear its dispute from a rule which prevents a president from dismissing independent members of the board of directors of the agency without reason. In this context, Trumps Words on Thursday could gain more weight with investors and markets, said Conti-Brown.

During the presidential campaign in recent years, Trump advisers would have written a proposal that would allow the president to be consulted on interest rate decisions, a decision that could also erode the independence of the federal government.

After the social post of Trump's truth, the stock market tumbled Thursday morning before bounced.

Fed Independence is not a switch that you can turn on and deactivate, said Conti-Brown. What Donald Trump has done is doing more political pressure on the Fed.

Does the president control the Fed?

It is not unprecedented for the presidents to comment on the Fed policy in private or publicly in favor of the drop in interest rates to stimulate the economy and their chances of re-election, said Conti-Brown.

President Richard Nixons telephone transcriptions includes an exchange of December 1971 with the president of the Fed, Arthur Burns, in which Nixon praises the discount rate, according to an article in the Journal of Economic Perspectives. Other Fed decision -makers, says Nixon, you can lead them just to hit them a little in the FUMP.

But no president tried to put pressure on the Fed as constant and openly as Trump.

In August 2018, shortly after Trump appointed Powell as president during his first mandate, Fed officials made hiking rates to bring them back to normal after years of almost zero rate after the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump told the rich donors that he thought Powell favored cheap money and was disappointed to see him kissing the rate increases, according to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. It can only happen to Trump, said the president.

Several months later, Trump told Washington Post that he was not even satisfied with his choice of Powell. He told the newspaper that the key rate of the federal government, although a little historically low from 2% to 2.25% – slowed down the economy.

I make offers, and I am not hosted by the Fed, Trump told post. They make a mistake because I have an instinct and my instinct tells me more sometimes than anyone Elsses Brain can ever tell me.

He said that rate increases have thwarted its efforts to deliver its wishes of 3% or better economic growth.

This did not prevent Fed officials, who increased prices for the fourth time this year in December, saying that they must gradually increase higher rates to trigger a possible inflation approach on concerns that low unemployment could increase wages and prices.

In early 2019, the Fed had ceased to increase rates after its movements assembled the stock market, but it was not yet reduced.

We have the potential to climb like a rocket if we have dropped for rates and resume bond purchases to reduce long -term prices, Trump tweeted. He called on civil servants to reduce rates from a complete percentage point.

Then, in August 2019, after the Fed approved the first of the three quarter -point cuts, Trump called for at least 1 point, noting that the short -term rate of the Germanys was negative.

Economists, however, said that such a drop in rates could spread fear of the economy, judicial inflation, create the type of asset bubble that led to the accident and the housing recession 2007-2009, and leave less room to reduce rates to eliminate a potential recession.

Last January, Trump did not waste time rekindling his campaign just days after its inauguration. In a video appearance at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump said that Saudi Arabia and OPEC should take measures to reduce oil prices.

With the drop in oil prices, the poor demand that interest rates drop immediately, “said Trump.

Asked about his remarks later in the oval office, said Trump, I think I know the interest rates much better than (Fed officials).

And I think I certainly know it much better than the one who is mainly responsible for making this decision, he added, alluding to Powell.

(This story has been updated to correct a typo.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/04/18/trumps-critcism-powell-rates/83144615007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

