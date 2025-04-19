50501 The movement provides for a “day of action” against the Trump administrationExBulletin





People participate in the protest of the day of the “No Kings” against the presidents' day in Washington, DC, in support of the federal workers and against the recent actions of President Trump and Elon Musk, on February 17. The event was organized by the 50501 movement. Jose Luis Magana / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Jose Luis Magana / AP

Demonstrations, rallies and other more actions on a large scale against the Trump administration should take place in the cities of the United States this weekend, the organizers hoping to grasp what they say is an increasing resistance against anti-democratic policies.

On Saturday, the 50501 movement, which marks as a decentralized network, holds what it calls a “day of action”. The name represents 50 manifestations in 50 states and a movement referring to the first demonstration of the group at the national level against the Capitols of the State.

Hundreds of local events, brands and mutual aid efforts are planned in response to the fact that the organizers say they are “anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration”.

The White House did not respond to the request for NPR comments.

The 50501 movement, which has orchestrated the demonstrations since early February, is one of the many anti-top movements. The “Tesla Takedown” campaign will organize more than 100 protests this weekend, according to the organizers. This group protests against the influential role of the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, in the Trump administration.

Hunter Dunne, the national press coordinator of the 50501 movement, says that Tesla's withdrawal rallies and other similar efforts are part of the same decentralized movement. The sprawling effort includes any protest guided by four principles, according to Dunne.

“We are pro-democracy, we are in favor of the preservation of the Constitution, we are against the establishment of executives and we are not violent,” he said.

While “hands!” The rallies of April 5 were presented as a day of protests, expanding the resistance effort on Saturday to include community -oriented events.

“These are actions that support your community against the Trump administration to strengthen your community so that they can resist these attacks on democracy,” said Dunne.

In southern California, for example, the 50501 spokesperson said that food drives are planned to support people who continue to fight following the forest fires in January as well as those who could be assigned by the rise in the price of goods in the midst of President Trump's rates.

“Resistance is much more than protest,” said Dunne. “It is a question of strengthening your community so that they can resist these assaults against democracy, and so that they can prepare to make a better future for everyone.”

The 50501 campaign indicates that it quickly gained momentum since its first call for action. For its national demonstration on February 5, the organization estimates that there were around 80 demonstrations in 88 cities.

The effort plans to see nearly 1,000 events on a national scale this weekend, according to Dunne: “And probably more than that will only know after their arrival.”

Likewise, while Tesla Takedowns enters his 11th week of demonstrations, he says that Momentum has not slowed down and has always seen around 150 actions worldwide each week.

