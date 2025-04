Recent political developments in Türkiye, in particular the arrest of the opposition chief, have not generated the expected level of international political attention. Although the arrest has been discussed and certain official statements have been published, the response of Western political establishments was mainly in disorder. This is particularly remarkable since the American vice-president JD Vance had previously accused Europe of canceling the elections and moving away from its declared values. Obviously, the Trump administration gives priority to stability in Turkey on democracy, human rights or fair elections, as evidenced by its response to the arrest of the Turkish opposition chief. From an American point of view, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is considered to be the only guarantor of this stability, explaining that President Donald prevails over deference, Secretary of State Marco Rubios Evasiveness and other similar official positions. Geopolitics dictates that strategic interests, not other internal affairs, ultimately guide the actions of the State. Despite the fact that President Joe Biden has focused on human rights in foreign policy, the United States has maintained a key strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia, where human rights are clearly lacking. This underlines how strategic interests often replace ideological commitments in foreign policy. Turkey actually sells its influence on Syria, in the southern Caucasus, Azerbaijan and the wider Middle East. He claims that his involvement guarantees relative stability in Syria, preventing refugee flows to Europe. At the same time, countries host the turkeys that use its influence in Syria to contain Iran. In the case of the southern Caucasus, Ankara also shows that Türkiye Erdoans is the only guarantor to prevent a renewed conflict if the West hopes to avoid such a scenario. Erdoan aims that Turkey provides a leading role in the world of reshaping, taking advantage of its strategic advantages. This ambition reflects the rapid political evolution of turkeys, despite its economic challenges, distinguishing it from Turkey ten years ago. Despite these challenges, Erdoan continues to win the elections and de facto has led the Turkish state for decades. The relevance of turkeys decreases with the global stabilization of power, but it affirms its essential by demonstrating that global challenges are difficult to take effectively without its influence. In other words, Turkey demonstrates its essential by shaping and exploiting conflicts, later pulling these conflicts to expand its influence in regions such as Syria, Iraq, South Caucasus (in particular Azerbaijan), Libya, Mali and beyond, often by active military involvement. Turkey initiates military conflicts and subsequently affirms vital interests to justify its full participation in negotiations and resolutions.

