“Honor to speak with PM Modi, visit India later this year”: Elon Musk





Technological entrepreneur Elon Musk, a close partner of US President Donald Trump, shared his plans to visit India. Speaking of his phone call yesterday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he was impatient to visit India later this year. “It was an honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi. I can't wait to visit India later this year,” said Musk on X, one day after having discussions on India-US collaborations with the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi said yesterday that both covered various problems when they call telephone. These included subjects that appeared in their discussions when PM Modi visited Washington earlier this year, such as space, mobility and technology. “We have discussed the immense collaboration potential in the fields of technology and innovation. India remains determined to advance our partnerships with the United States in these areas,” said Prime Minister Modi. Elon Musk, who says he's a fan of Prime Minister Modi, had planned to visit India. Last year, one of these plans had to be postponed due to very strong Tesla obligations. Delaying his trip, the richest man in the world said he would visit India later in 2024. But this plan did not work either. The telephone call Elon Musk-PM Modi is gaining importance because it arrives at a time when the United States and China are engaged in a fierce trade war, with the leaders on both sides, Trump and Xi Jinping, provocative and relentless. In addition to the American economy, Musk has specific commercial interests in India. This includes the foray for its Tesla electric car brand in Indian markets and Satellite -based Starlink Internet operations. India and the United States are now working on a mutually beneficial trade agreement on which Tesla hopes to go up. A better price could also make electric cars get a better deal on a competitive market like that of India. Tesla has already started to develop in India, to identify locations and employees. It would have rented a space of 4,000 square feet in the Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai which is delivered with parking slots. The reports suggest that Tesla has also selected additional space in Delhi and Mumbai. India is leading the world in Internet consumption and is a booming market for social sectors and fintech sectors. This makes India a potential market for Starlink. The company is now trying to overcome regulatory challenges and security problems to carry out their Indian plans. Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the best starlink leaders in Delhi this week to discuss their investment plans for India.





