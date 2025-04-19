



The maximum security prison of terrorism (CECOC) in Salvador is the jewel of the crown of President Nayib Bukeles efforts to cancel not only the criminal gangs, but also the criticism and the political opposition to his government. Mega-prison is also one of the most visible destinations on the emerging card of American deportations, a sprawling archipelago which includes conservative American districts, the Guantnamo military base and the central American waypoints connected by a tangle of military and charts.

The fact that the two states have linked their criminal architecture is not a coincidence. Donald prevails over aggressive policies towards foreigners rely on the infamous repression of the iron fist against criminal gangs: it is a political toolbox which takes advantage of anti-establishment anger to justify an authoritarian slide. In deployment of Strongman tactics to respond to social concerns, the two leaders also cultivate a frightening culture of fear.

Bukeles visit this week at Washington DC where Trump urged her to build more prisons in order to receive American citizens condemned for crimes presented the results of the Alliance: the internationalization of the Bukele method.

El Salvador is now under an exceptional state that suspends the aspects of the Constitution and grants the government for extraordinary detention powers for three years. So long that international media has largely ceased to report each new monthly extension adopted by the Legislative Assembly, which is extremely dominated by Bukele. According to the official account, suspended civil liberties are a ridiculous price to pay for the effective dismantling of criminal groups which dominated daily life in most salvador. Indeed, official data indicate a significantly reduced homicide rate and generalized relationships of real freedom of the scourge of gang control.

But the human cost is amazing: El Salvador now has the highest incarceration rate in the world, and its prisoners, including thousands of children, have been subjected to systematic torture and human rights violations. Nevertheless, Bukele remains extremely popular, and he has become an ambitious figure for the leaders of Latin America through the ideological spectrum.

Until Trump, none of the potential imitators of Bukeles managed to go beyond rhetorical heads, the waves to build huge prisons or sporadic statements of emergency states. What Trump has perhaps understood instinctively is that the key is not the policies themselves, but rather the lasting and cheeky assault against the rule of law, which in itself seems to do something on the problems.

And like Bukele, Trump says the strategy works. He can emphasize the fact that migrant camps on the American-Mexican border have emptied, and the flow of people through the Darin Darin Gap human motorway has reversed the course, because the cost of asylum research in a country that no longer grants it, at least for the moment, too big.

However, these stories are misleading. Militarist internal security and mass raids are only the most tweetable facets of Bukeles' strategy. His consolidation of power also involved controlling the legislature, coopting the judiciary and secretly negotiating with gang leaders. Indeed, in exchange for the reception of more than 200 of the Venezuelan deportees, Bukele negotiated the return of the MS-13 gang leaders, who, according to the experts, could have revealed details on the negotiations that the Salvadoinan president denies. Likewise, a reduction in figures on the South American border also reflects years of American pressure, by democratic and republican governments, on Mexico and the Central American countries to dissuade migration.

The judicial front could be a decisive test for the Trump version of the Bukele method. In Brazil, the judiciary was an authoritarian counter-diapositive by Jair Bolsonaros. Perhaps the American institutions, much more robust than the Salvadors, will follow this path. In the United States, the courts resisted parts of the expulsion program and the executive, in turn, challenged the judiciary. The cases involving deportations to El Salvador could potentially trigger a constitutional crisis, opposing the two branches of the government.

But that may not have any importance. The real innovation was to outsource the most blatant parties of its repression of immigration, both in the private sector and to foreign players and sites. This could potentially leave a large part of it out of the reach of national courts. Private companies manage expulsion flights where some people have been chained, without concern for their safety. Trump used legal black holes such as Guantnamo and is progressing towards military bases for replenishment in Panamanian territory. El Salvador is not only an ally, it is a criminal colony, a subcontractor of back office.

The case of Kilmar Brego Garca illustrates the human cost of the emerging method of Bukele-Trump. The Salvadoran man was expelled by the American authorities due to what the authorities later described as an administrative error. In a cynical back and forth, Trump and Bukele claim that the release of Abrego Garcas de la prison is out of their control. He is only one of the thousands of people owned arbitrarily and labeled as terrorists by the two governments. It is not a by-product, but rather an integral part of the approach, calculated to instill terror.

How many times will we see that? In March, a Venezuelan couple legally residing in Washington DC was detained in front of their children. Outside the camera, a child shouts: they take him and he did nothing, while a younger brother sobs simply for their mother. Last month, the immigration agents in civilian clothes arrested Rmeysa Ztrk, a Turkish doctoral student just outside Boston, apparently in reprisal for an editorial that she co-published daily in the tufts, calling for the disinvestment of Israel. Safety images show a man with a hood grabbing his hands while Ztrk is shouting from Terror. The masked agents then escort it in a residential street, a scene that could have been removed from books explaining the breakdowns of the democracies of the Latin Americas that I studied at the same university, a few meters from the place where Ztrk disappeared. This can, in fact, happen here.

Bukele has shown how an exceptional state can be maintained not only by brute force, but by increasing the cost of speech. In its exceptional state, anyone can be labeled a criminal and critics are often. Trump kiss, his policies already have an effectively limited freedom of expression for a class of people who must now remain silent for fear of being seized on the street. What Bukele and Trump both understood is that fear does not simply remove resistance. This can be the foundation of a new sustainable order.

Do you have an opinion on the questions raised in this article? If you wish to submit an answer of up to 300 words by e-mail to be considered for publication in our Letters section, please click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/19/el-salvador-donald-trump-model-nayib-bukele The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos