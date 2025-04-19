



Imran Khan's ex-wife, Avantika Malik, recently shared his point of view on their divorce in an interview. She said that even if the divorce is not the worst thing, she was initially convinced that she could not survive without Imran. She admitted to being financially dependent and not knowing how to manage tasks as booking flights at the time. By reflecting on the divorce of her own parents, Avantika admitted that she could have planned her childhood problems on her marriage. Emotional impact of the divorcement of Janice Senquerra, Avantika shared that during her divorce, she was convinced that she could not survive without Imran. She felt that it was like a death in the family and was terrified, especially since she did not win at the time. She recognized her privilege and knew that she would not find herself in the street, but the emotional impact was overwhelming. Avantika Malik shared that her separation from Imran was not immediate but involved a period of separation before deciding to divorce. The process took time and occurred during the COVVI-19 pandemic. Having grown up with divorced parents, Avantika had no trouble addressing herself because she had seen her mother manage him with pride. The separation of Gradeavantika Malik shared that when she and Imran started their relationship at 19 years old, it was not completely evolved. She recognized how the Imrans celebrity status had an impact on their dynamics, leading to co-dependence. She admitted difficulties with independence, such as the reservation of flight tickets. Avantika also noted that divorce can be more difficult for men.

Avantika Malik expressed her feeling of guilty of having dropped her family when he separated from Imran. She thought about their image as a “golden couple” and the disappointment she felt at the end of their relationship. It was a difficult experience, and she shared that she had taken the time to stop feeling responsible for this disappointment. The fault of the daughter Imaaraavantika Malik shared that her daughter, Imaara, had many questions after her separation from Imran, including concerns about obtaining a new mother. Avantika reassured her, and Imran and Imran assured that Imaara spent an equal time to each of them. They have joint custody, Imaara spending half the week with each parent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/imran-khans-ex-wife-avantika-malik-recalls-feeling-like-she-would-die-amid-divorce-recalls-daughter-amara-asking-im-going-to-get-a-new-mumma/articleshow/120436820.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

