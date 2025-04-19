Deeply bizarre bed “ Upgrading to Boris Johnson 'appears on eBay





An eBay seller claims that the vintage bed – a real piece of history – previously belonged to the former Prime Minister – although they did not reveal how long The unique item article has a unique curved design and tufted padding A bed formerly belonging to Boris Johnson could be yours for less than 1,000, he said. An eBay seller claims that the vintage bed – a real piece of history – previously belonged to the old -PM – although they did not reveal how long. The lucky winner of the online auction-it is said-can bow like a former disgrace Prime Minister, perhaps taking a lunch's nap as it would be before it was taken from the number 10. It has a distinctive curved design, luxurious tufted padding and a floral pattern which adds charm and character to any space, indicates the list. This unique bed is perfect for collectors or anyone looking for an out -of -competition room with a fascinating story. The luxury furniture that claims to be listed for the price of good deals of 975.72 or the best offer – but the buyer will have to recover it in northwestern London. It would have been previously used and shows certain signs of cosmetic wear, but is fully operational and works as expected. The Mirror contacted the seller and a spokesperson for Mr. Johnson but they did not respond. The sumptuous bed could be yours for a large The mysterious Ebayer also sells a French miniature chest of drawers from the 19th century in the Louis XV style, some Dior sneakers, Louis Vuitton ballet slippers and a selection of GCSE study books published around 2017. An electric shiatsu foot massator is also offered by the same seller, as are several special illustrated editions of Dan Brown novels. Find out more: Join our group Mirror Politics Whatsapp to get the latest updates from Westminster None of the other elements is listed as not having previously been owned by Mr. Johnson. Since the publication of his book last year, the former Disgrace Prime Minister has been dealt with with a weekly chronicle of newspapers on such important subjects such as cheese and statues on Easter Island and occasional conferences. Last week, his wife Carrie published a video of him bitten by an ostrich during a visit to a Safari park in Texas. In the video, which Mrs. Johnson downloaded on Instagram, the ostrich can be seen to go to the car while her husband cables with one of their children, who exclaims with enthusiasm as approach. But the pretty scene of the family becomes ugly in less than a second after the ostrich leaps, with Mr. Johnson heard screaming “OW” because he seems to peck slightly in his hand. We can then be heard swearing in the background while his son laughs. Ms. Johnson shared the video saying it was “too funny” not to publish. Be the first with the news of Mirror Politics Bluesky: Follow our Mirror Politics counts on Bluesky here. And follow our Mirror Politics team here – Lizzy BUCHAN,, Mikey Smith,, Kevin Maguire,, Sophie Huskisson,, Dave Burke And Ashley Cowburn. WhatsApp policy: First of all get the biggest bombs and the latest news by joining our WhatsApp Politics Group here. We also deal with the members of our community of offers, promotions and special advertisements from us and our partners. If you want to leave our community, you can check at any time. If you are curious, you can read our Notice of confidentiality. Bulletin: Or register here the Mirror political newsletter for all the best exclusives and opinions directly in your reception box. PODCAST: And Listen to our new exciting political podcast The Division BellOrganized by The Mirror and The Express every Thursday.

