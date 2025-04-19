In the midst of the tariff war, why Xi Jinpings visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. News explained

01

Links:The two countries share ideological and political common points, both of which are communist states to one -party. However, they do not agree on certain notable security problems, especially in the Southern China Sea, where the two countries have built islands to solidify their territorial claims.

According to the endowments of Carnegie 2024, China through a collection of Southeast Asian objectives, the inhabitants of Vietnam generally considered the United States as a favorite partner to China, which makes it an aberrant value in the region alongside the Philippines.

TRADE: Vietnam has solid trade links with the United States and China, but in different ways. In 2024, the value of the goods that Vietnam imported from China amounted to $ 144 billion. The same year, the United States imported goods worth $ 136 billion in Vietnam. Trade size has increased in the same way in recent years. For example, in 2023, imports from Vietnam in the United States amounted to $ 114 billion and China’s those in Vietnam at $ 111 billion.

Vietnam is considered an industrial and major assembly center, which imports China and exports to the American market on a similar scale,Reutersreported. In the first three months of this year, Hanoi imported goods worth around $ 30 billion in Beijing while his exports to Washington amounted to $ 31.4 billion, he said.

It was among the hardest rated prices affected by the United States, which amounted to 46% before the return of April 9. It was partly because we thought that China could use Vietnam as a canal to divert its goods to the United States. Given the dependence of Vietnams on the American market, he quickly evolved into negotiations.

Several reports have also noted the experience and capacity of Vietnams to de -hyphenate and to maintain good relations with the United States and China, being the only country to have received both XI, then the American president Joe Biden for official visits in 2023. He capitalized on the last American tariff war in 2018, on the back of which he saw an economic boom, with large manufacturers in the base.