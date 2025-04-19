Politics
In the midst of the tariff war, why Xi Jinpings visits Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. News explained
Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his two -day official trip to Cambodia on Friday April 18, saying that the Two nations will operate together To protect peace, continue development … and bring greater stability and certainty to this turbulent world.
It was among the few indirect references that Xi made to the American president Donald Trumps Prices, which were reduced to 10% for each country except China.
XI also visited Vietnam and Malaysia earlier this week. Although the visit was planned before Trump announces his rates from the Liberation Day, he was nevertheless a timely moment to consolidate good will in the neighborhood.
Another sign of Chinese has tried to raise awareness in its neighborhood was a somewhat rare central conference on the work concerning the neighboring countries which took place on April 8 and 9. Assisted by the main party leaders, he underlined the need to focus on building a community with a future shared with neighboring countries.
Many Southeast Asian countries have been struck by the United States. In particular, they also enjoy friendly relations with China, especially with regard to trade and the economy. Here is a brief overview of their position and why China wishes to rely on them.
- 01
China and Vietnam
Links:The two countries share ideological and political common points, both of which are communist states to one -party. However, they do not agree on certain notable security problems, especially in the Southern China Sea, where the two countries have built islands to solidify their territorial claims.
According to the endowments of Carnegie 2024, China through a collection of Southeast Asian objectives, the inhabitants of Vietnam generally considered the United States as a favorite partner to China, which makes it an aberrant value in the region alongside the Philippines.
TRADE: Vietnam has solid trade links with the United States and China, but in different ways. In 2024, the value of the goods that Vietnam imported from China amounted to $ 144 billion. The same year, the United States imported goods worth $ 136 billion in Vietnam. Trade size has increased in the same way in recent years. For example, in 2023, imports from Vietnam in the United States amounted to $ 114 billion and China’s those in Vietnam at $ 111 billion.
Vietnam is considered an industrial and major assembly center, which imports China and exports to the American market on a similar scale,Reutersreported. In the first three months of this year, Hanoi imported goods worth around $ 30 billion in Beijing while his exports to Washington amounted to $ 31.4 billion, he said.
It was among the hardest rated prices affected by the United States, which amounted to 46% before the return of April 9. It was partly because we thought that China could use Vietnam as a canal to divert its goods to the United States. Given the dependence of Vietnams on the American market, he quickly evolved into negotiations.
Several reports have also noted the experience and capacity of Vietnams to de -hyphenate and to maintain good relations with the United States and China, being the only country to have received both XI, then the American president Joe Biden for official visits in 2023. He capitalized on the last American tariff war in 2018, on the back of which he saw an economic boom, with large manufacturers in the base.
- 02
China and Malaysia
Links:Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said China was the largest most important trading partner and continued to be a strong and reliable ally. Despite the differences in the Southern China Sea, bilateral links were generally stable. Ibrahim, in particular, was considered friendly with China and the country was preferred in the United States.
TRADE:China is a much larger presence on the Malaysian market, exporting a value of $ 101.46 billion in 2024, compared to $ 27.7 billion in the United States. The Chinese imported $ 110.57 billion in Malaysia goods, while countries exports to the United States amounted to $ 52.5 billion in 2024.
Malaysia is home to several projects from the Belt and Road initiative, the flagship financing program for Chinese infrastructure in developing countries. Last year, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang attended the inauguration ceremony for a rail liaison project terminal of $ 10 billion. However, development was slow in the midst of costs and high negotiations for readjustment something that we see in other projects BRI elsewhere.
Struck with 24%prices, Malaysia also quickly contacted the United States. In public comments, officials stressed the importance of its semiconductor and electronic sectors. ABBCREPORT said that last year, China imported a value of $ 18 billion in Malaysia chips. Crucial for the manufacture of electronics, but limited in the spread of their manufacture, semiconductors are extremely precious today. For example, they are used in iphones built in China which are then sold in the United States. In 2024, Malaysia sent $ 16.2 billion in chips to the United States, representing almost 20% of all imports of American semiconductors, according to Toreuters.
But, given the even higher prices on China, Malaysia could be preferable to American companies to import certain goods.
- 03
China and Cambodia
Links: The exemption from the Cambodies of Cambodies enjoys very positive links with China, despite the support of Chinese to the communist regime Khmer Rouge who supervised a genocide in the mid -1970s. This was brought up to the Cambodians for help and preparation for Chinas to provide it. China has also financed infrastructure projects such as the $ 1.7 billion tech canal, which would connect the capital Phnom Penh to the Gulf of Thailand.
TRADE:China was the largest trading partner in Cambodias for 13 consecutive years, total trade in 2024, reaching $ 17.83 billion. China largely exports goods to Cambodia. On the other hand, American-cambody trade was around $ 13 billion in 2024, American imported goods worth $ 12.7 billion.
Cambodia is a large manufacturer of textiles. He saw a price rate of 49% initially imposed. The justification of Trump administrations was that, given the unbalanced trade deficit with the United States, these prices could disinpicate imports.
In addition, countries would be in a hurry to reduce their prices on American products. However, economists questioned this approach because it was not as if a nation like Cambodia imposes a rate rate of 49% equal to American goods.
The United States has arrived in a simplified way at this rate to balance bilateral trade deficits between the United States and each of our business partners. But Cambodias' exports prevail over its imports, not necessarily because of the commercial manipulation on its part, but rather its large workforce which makes the costs of labor cheap and its attractive goods for the United States. American goods, on the other hand, can largely exceed the purchasing power of many Cambodians. To negotiate, Cambodia proposed to reduce its prices on certain American articles.
Two major themes emerge from the examination of these relationships.
FIRST OF ALLWhether it does not matter their physical proximity to China or good will in their links, the pure economic power that the United States has means that no country can afford to turn completely towards China.
SECONDChina also has a certain influence in the region and will take it from projecting the strength in the coming days. There are already concerns, such as China unloading its goods here at a considerably lower cost (what is called dumping) because of its current difficulties with the American market. China developing deeper links in the region could thus help, with Southeast Asia, not substituting in the United States, but rather a cushion to soften the price.
Commenting on the visit on Monday, Trump told journalists that I don't blame China; I don't blame Vietnam. It's a great meeting. Meeting like, trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America?
