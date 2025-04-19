Turkey's rivalry with Iran's changes while American threats create an improbable common ground

With Ankara warning Tehran not to undermine the new leaders and its current peace efforts with the Kurdish rebels, the regional rivalry with Iran has intensified. However, the concerns of turkeys concerning potential American military action against Iran during its nuclear energy program now provide a rare point of convergence between the two competitors.

After months of beards and diplomatic threats exchanged between Ankara and Tehran, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, congratulated his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, Hakan Fidan, for what he described as a constructive and favorable position concerning the US indirect American talks to Oman on the Irans nuclear energy program.

Oman Talks

Oman's talks aim to avoid a possible American military strike on Iran, an option that President Donald Trump has not excluded. Despite the tense relations with Tehran, avoiding confrontation remains a priority for Ankara.

Turkey would be concerned with many reasons, says Zgr Nlhisarckl, who runs German Marshall FundS office in Ankara.

It would only be another war against the borders of turkeys. Turkey is expected to deal with difficult problems and instability in Iran would almost certainly lead to an additional wave of refugees, he added.

Chef Kurdish Ocalan calls for disarmament PKK, paving the way for peace

Turkish diplomatic tensions with Iran have increased, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan issuing barely veiled threats against Tehran, urging not to intervene in Ankaras 'efforts to put an end to the conflict with the Kurdistan (PKK) workers' party, which has led a decade rights for minor rights.

Ankara believes that Iran is trying to undermine this [peace] processes both in Türkiye and Syria, observes Serhan Afacan, who directs the Iranian Center for StudiesA research organization based in Ankara.

In February, the chief of the imprisoned PKK, Abdullah Calan, called on his organization to disarm. The PKK operating from bases in Iraq and having an affiliated group in Syria, Ankara has frequently accused Tehran of using the PKK as an indirect indicator of its regional competition for power and influence. Afacan argues that Ankara fears that Tehran will swing on the Kurdish rebels.

Especially in Syria, Iran could try to convince them not to respond positively to the calans call for this was the main concern of the turkeys, warned Afancan.

Iranian discomfort

The recent ouster of the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has deprived Iran of a key ally, while the new Syrian leaders are aligned with Ankara rather than Tehran. A peace agreement between the Turkish forces and the Kurdish rebels would only like the discomfort of the Irans that the turkeys increased the regional influence.

Turkey is about to put an end to the PKK through its policies both at the national and regional level, which causes a kind of panic on the Iranian side, observes Bilgehan Alagz, professor of international relations at The Marmara University of Istanbul. Iran considers this as a threat to its regional influence and a development that could allow Turkey, Alagz added.

Nevertheless, the militia led by the Syries Kurdish, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which maintains close ties with the PKK, said that it was not bound by the calans call to disarm. Although it has in principle agreed with the new Syrian leaders to merge its forces, the precise conditions of the arrangement remain vague.

Syria new leadership

Tensions also persist between the homeless and the new Syrian leadership. The militia led by Kurdish continues to demand greater autonomy in Syria, a position opposed by the new leaders of Damascuss and their donors in Ankara. Turkey suspects that Tehran of promoting decentralized Syria and weakened that an objective of analysts also claims to be shared by Israel.

The Middle East has strange bed companions, notes Gallia Lindensstrauss, an expert in foreign policy at the Institute for National security studies in Tel Aviv. Sometimes these things take place in a surprising way.

Lindensstrauss also calls into question the vision of the Israeli governments of Turkey, which he considers both a rival and a supporter of the new Syrian leaders.

He told RFI: I'm not sure that this idea of ​​decentralized syria is fully reflected by Jerusalem. I know that there is a lot of intellectual energy devoted to this line of thought. But clearly, we don't want Iran to use Syria to its advantage. A centralized diet could be a better scenario for Syria. But it has a cost and the cost is an increase in Turkish involvement and influence in Syria. So there is a dilemma.

Last month, Fidan bodied Tehran by warning that Iran could face instability if it tried to destabilize Syria a declaration that certain analysts interpret as a veiled reference to the Turkish and often achievable Turkish minority, which is considered with suspicion by Tehran.

Nlhisarckl thinks that Ankara considers herself to gain the upper hand in her regional rivalry with Tehran, but remains cautious about the risks posed by an American-Iranian potential conflict.

Turkeys Erdogan considers Trump's new presidency as an opportunity

Turkey has surpassed Iran, and that has no objection to the abandonment of Iran, said Nlhisarckl.

But Turkey would have a serious problem with the target of Iran militarily, because it would destabilize the whole region.

Avoiding such a conflict now offers common ground for Turkey and its regional competitor for a long time Iran, a relationship often described as a delicate balance between cooperation and competition.

Analysts expect this balancing law to be severely tested in the coming months.