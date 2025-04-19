



President Donald Trump began to make one of the controversial staff changes to government employees who was stated in the 2025 conservative project plan for his second term.

It began the reclassification process of 50,000 federal employees in the context of what is known as annex F, which can make officials in person appointed politicians or other workers. This means that they will have less protection from the public service.

Redicting the federal workforce is part of a greater Trump administration thrust to considerably reduce government size and exercise more control over it.

The proposal follows a decree that Trump signed shortly after retirement from the presidency and was published in the Federal Register. Trump announced the latest online move.

DOSSIER – President Donald Trump speaks in the east room of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2025.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

If these government employees refuse to advance the president's political interests or engage in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job, he wrote on his social media site. It is common sense and will allow the federal government to be finally managed as a business.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government employees, said that this decision could ultimately undermine the effectiveness of federal governments.

The president prevails over the action to politicize the work of tens of thousands of federal career employees will erode the hiring system based on the merit of governments and will undermine the professional public service on which the Americans count, he said in a statement.

Administration officials argue that it is necessary to increase responsibility for government workforce. The change should facilitate the replacement of career employees who have significant and decisive tasks, development of policies, advocation of policies or confidential, according to an information sheet on the White House.

The information sheet said that the plan allows federal agencies to quickly withdraw employees from the roles of influence of policies for poor performance, bad behavior, corruption or subversion of presidential directives, without procedural disabilities.

Once the rule is finalized, the president plans to sign another decree to conclude the process.

The personnel management office said that the change aims to strengthen the responsibility of federal career employees while rationalizing moves for a fault or poor performance.

The development of federal employees has an enormous influence on our laws and our lives, said the acting director of Agencys, Chuck Ezell, in a press release. These employees must be held to the highest driving standards. The Americans deserve a government that is both effective and responsible.

This is the last step in prevailing on what he describes as the deep state, which frustrated his objectives during his first mandate. Now, he moves faster to dismiss people and reshape the stages of government bureaucracy who alarmed unions, defenders of good governors and political opponents, who are worried about consolidating power and violating workers' rights.

Bringing back annex F was a key element of the 2025 project, which was led by the Heritage Foundation reflection group and fed by former Trump administration officials. It was a manual of almost 1,000 pages designed to requisition, reshape and remove what the Republicans make fun of a bureaucracy opposed to the main governing objectives.

A key element of this plan was to fire up to 50,000 federal workers and replace them with conservatives ideologically aligned on Trump and wishing to ensure that his governance approach is materialized.

Kevin Owen, a lawyer who represents federal employees, also warned that the reclassified workers would lose the rights of the denunciators.

It will have a complete cooling effect, said Owen.

During his first mandate, Trump issued an order for Annex F in 2020 which sought to reclassify tens of thousands of federal employees. President Joe Biden issued his own prescription during the taking of office which canceled the asset the original action.

Then, last year, the office of personnel management which acts as the arm of human resources of governments published a new rule designed to make the reclassification and rejection of thousands of federal employees more difficult in the aim of career posts essentially to Trump's test.

The Biden era regime has prevented career officials from being reclassified as politicians or as other will.

Lawyers said at the time that the rule would slow down the ability to reintegrate the F if he won the 2024 elections. But Trump signed another decree on the day of the inauguration in January to restore his order in 2020 and pave the way on Friday.

The OPM has said that the newly reclassified roles will remain career positions for career positions on a non -partisan basis, but will be classified as posts of will. He indicated that this would free them from the standard, often unfavorable procedures and call procedures that currently make bad performance or bad misconduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2025/04/18/trump-moves-to-invoke-schedule-f-to-make-it-easier-to-fire-some-federal-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos