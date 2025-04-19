



Avantika Malik, the former wife of Bollywood actor Imran Khan opened his divorce with the actor and revealed how she sailed it.

Posted: Saturday April 19, 2025 12:27 GMT-06: 00

Avantika Malik, former wife of actor Imran Khan, opened for the first time about their split in a sincere conversation on the healing circle with Janice Sequeira. The two, who made the knot in 2011 and share a girl, separated in 2019. Their relationship had long been idealized by fans, making separation a particularly poignant chapter in the eyes of the public.

During the conversation, Avantika was frank about the emotional assessment that the rupture did. Unlike popular hypotheses, it was not a societal pressure or the idea of ​​divorce that disturbed it the most, it was the personal detangling of a life in which it had invested. I was so co-dependent that I didn't even know how to book a flight or make the telephone bank. I hadn't done anything by myself when I was married. I was half a human. I lacked self -confidence and I thought I could not survive one day after my wedding. I did not even earn my life at the time, she shared, reflecting how much she was lost in the relationship.

Recalling the moment when the decision to separate was made, Avantika said, the day we decided that it was, I remember crying as if there was an immediate death in the family. It was the kind of groans and crying. Because for me, that was all. I died. There is no way to move on, there is no way that I can have a life. I was petrified.

Therapy and spirituality create the factors that helped her to cure, says Avantika, therapy has launched a lot of conscience, and secondly, spirituality has helped, because there was a lot of conscience that therapy evoked, and spirituality gives it a perspective. It is only when the perspective changes, you can transform from the inside, she explained.

Kissing Buddhist lessons played an important role in its healing process. She added, different things work for different peoples, if one is not spiritual, leans towards meditation. The goal is to focus on the best version of myself.

As for Avantika's former husband, Imran Khan, Jaane's fame you yaa jaane na has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years. He recently confirmed that he was in a relationship with the actress and visual artist Lekha Washington. The two were would have been closed during the locking of Covid-19, more than a year after Imran and Avantika had separated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaforums.com/article/remember-weeping-like-there-was-death-avantika-malik-opens-up-on-divorce-with-imran-khan_220982

