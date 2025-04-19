Shehbaz Sharif is questioned in an RS10bn defamation file against Imran Khan





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during an interview. AFP / File

Lahore: In the defamation file of 10 billion rupees against the first president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif testified on Saturday before a local court in Lahore.

The hearing was chaired by the additional session judge Yilmaz Ghani, while the lawyer of Imrans, Mian Muhammad Hussain, led the question.

The Prime Minister, appearing via the video connection, was sworn in before the defense lawyer launched a counter-examination.

During his testimony, the Prime Minister said for the file that his lawyer was present with him during the counter-examination, while the lawyer for the founder of the PTI was not in the same place as the witness.

The defamation trial was filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz in response to the allegations made by Imran, saying that the first had offered 10 billion rupees to withdraw the Panama Papers affair.

He also said that he had signed the defamation request against the founder of the PTI.

To a question, the Prime Minister said that he did not remember if he had read the defamation law before submitting the complaint. The stamp document for verification of the complaint was purchased through the agent of my lawyer, but I do not remember the name of the swearing as attested, he said.

He added that the oath commissioner had come to his model city residence, but he did not remember the specific date or time.

Shehbaz admitted that the founder of the PTI had never done his allegations to his face but had leveled them during the programs broadcast on two television channels. However, he said that he did not know the cities from which these programs were broadcast and had not verified the distribution locations before depositing the trial.

When he was asked if the founder of the PTI had personally published a statement against him, Shehbaz replied that all the allegations had been made by the founder of the PTI during television appearances.

The Prime Minister explained that he was not aware of if the owners or employees of the two channels were associated with the founder of the PTI.

To a question, he declared that the defamation request had been filed before a district judge but not before a district court, adding that the media houses, their employees or their leaders have not been made of parts in the case.

During the procedure, Shehbaz's lawyer, Mustafa Ramday, opposed a question of the lawyer for the founder of the PTI concerning the authority of the additional session judge to hear the case and register evidence, arguing that this legal point had already been settled.

When asked if he wanted to answer, the PM said it was incorrect to suggest that an additional district judge, acting as a district judge, does not have the power to hear a complaint or record evidence.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also said that he did not remember if he was president of the PML-N in 2017, when the allegations were made, but he was affiliated with the party and is still a member.

The Prime Minister informed the court that the founder of the PTI was the president of his party in 2017 and that the PTI and the PML-N have been political rivals since the founder of the PTI entered politics and trained his party.

Shehbaz confirmed that he had included the words “PML-N political rival” in paragraph 3 of his complaint.

The Prime Minister also said that he was not aware that the word “initiator” had been withdrawn from the defamation law and also declared that the cabinet examined all the laws and rules before sending them to the president for approval.

The court postponed the hearing until April 25, with another cross-examination of the Prime Minister expected on the next date.

