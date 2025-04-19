The Indonesian Minister of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense of Indonesia will meet in Beijing next week





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Minister of Foreign Affairs China Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun will meet Menlu Indonesia Sugiono and the Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in a dialogue with the first round of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

“On April 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and the Minister of Defense Dong Jun will direct the first meeting of the Prime Minister of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense of Indonesia (First ministerial meeting of China-Indonéia Foreign Ministerial Dialogue and Defense) in Beijing. The Minister of Foreign Affairs in Indonesia Inciono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin will attend the meeting, “the Chinese ministry spokesman said on Friday Between.

Lin Jian said that the Menlu and Defense Dialogue mechanism or commonly called 2 +2 was the first China.

“This shows the importance of Chinese-Indonesian strategic cooperation. Last year, President Xi Jinping and President Prabowo suffered met twice and agreed to hold a meeting of the first level of ministerial dialogue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the defense of Indonesia as soon as possible” Lin Jian.

China and Indonesia have said that Lin Jian, are two good neighbors who are facing through the ocean and good partners with the future ensemble, in particular this year marks the anniversary of 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and the Minister of Defense Dong Jun, as well as the Minister of Defense, Sugiono and the Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, will exchange opinions on bilateral cooperation in the fields of political security and defense, international and regional cooperation and other questions,” Lin Jian.

China, said Lin Jian, is ready to work with Indonesia to follow the strategic directions of the two presidents and fully use the dialogue mechanism as an important platform and increase friendship, mutual trust and strategic coordination.

Earlier on January 22, 2025, the Minister of Defense, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, had met the Minister of Defense Dong Jun to discuss the intermunicipal cooperation between the two countries, not only by the transfer of technology, but also by strengthening direct relations between military staff through “soldier to soldier contact”.

While in the period of President Joko Widodo, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsidi, had a joint commission mechanism for bilateral cooperation (Mixed commission for bilateral cooperation or JCBC) which reached the 5th round.

The 5th round of JCBC was carried out on August 24, 2024 with the meeting of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, Retno Marsudi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Beijing.

At that time, Retno Marsudi said that the Administration of President Prabowo Soubianto Indonesia would continue to establish solid relations with China. Especially because Indonesia-Chine has really had a mutually beneficial relationship, especially in the economic field, for example the investment from 2014 to 2024 exceeded $ 37 billion or around 623.96 Billions of RP in a accumular way.

