



As relations between the United States and China deteriorate, the European Union risks being caught in the reticle.

And any attempt by President Donald Trump to force the EU to choose between the two countries is unlikely to succeed, experts in Newsweek said.

Trump first opted for a large -scale price hike on all business partners, China has struck the hardest. It would arouse the majority of what he called “reciprocal” prices, including the 20% targeting the EU, while retaining the base line of 10% on all countries. But with China, he would engage in increases in Tit-For-Tat with President Xi Jinping, who culminated at 245% on most Chinese goods.

Although pricing increases seem to have stopped for the moment, the United States strikes in China via its other business partners.

But Kyle Haynes, deputy professor in the Political Science Department of Purdue University, told Newsweek that when the Trump administration “was trying to force Europe to choose between the United States and China”, he did not expect Europe to bit.

Donald Trump could find it difficult to force the hand of Europe on China, Donald Trump could find it difficult to force the hand of Europe on photo-illustration in China by Newsweek / Getty

However, while Europe is considering the reliability of the company with the broadband company of Elon Musk Starlink, Brendan Carr, president of the Federal Communications Commission, told Financial Times that European allies should choose between the United States and Chinese Satellite Internet technology.

“If you are concerned about Starlink, just wait for CCP [Chinese Communist Party] Then you will be really worried, “he said.

He added that Europe was “captured” between Washington and Beijing and that there could be a “big fracture” between those who line up with China and those who do not.

“If Europe has its own satellite constellation then brilliant, I think it is better. But more broadly, I think Europe is a little taken between the United States and China. And it is somehow choosing,” he said.

'This gives Europe more a lever effect'

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Washington would use pricing negotiations with more than 70 countries to limit their trade with China.

“EU trade with China is almost as high as its trade with the United States, and Trump back on prices last week will probably signal to European leaders that he has no truly world stomach,” Kyle Haynes said. “Europe has the advantage of being in a kind of” pivot “position here. She currently has better relations with China and the United States than the United States and China with each other.

“This gives Europe more leverage in the exploitation of the current American-Chinese trade war, or at least allowing it to better take care of its own commercial interests while Washington and Beijing fight their own attrition war.”

But Kyle Haynes thinks that “the EU knows that Trump is not a trustworthy negotiation partner” and will try to “minimize the damage that Trump can make to transatlantic relations while waiting for him to leave his duties”.

“Burning bridges with XI, however, could have more sustainable implications for Europe given the success it has already had in the consolidation of power in China. Europe is very interdependent with the United States and China, and European leaders rightly see all this dispute as a deliberate choice of Trump, not XI.

“I would expect Europe to refuse to choose because Trump is demanding. Trump could then follow some of his threats. But his behavior to date suggests a desire to come back quickly when the disastrous economic consequences become clear.”

“Idiculum for all European to sign”

Rosemary Foot, professor and principal researcher in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Oxford, told Newsweek that it was “difficult to be sure of anything today given the uncertainties and the whimsical nature of the development of American policies”.

She added that the idea that Europe would be forced to choose between the two countries “does not allow much room for the idea of ​​the European Union agency or any recognition of its major importance as a commercial block”.

She added: “With the American positions changing almost daily, it would be stupid for any European to register for such an polarized position on the trade relations of China-States.”

If it is unlikely that the United States leads a gap between China and the EU program, Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) told CNBC that it thought it was unlikely that the EU and China be “unisticated against the United States”

“The EU and China's economic alignment potential is limited because the two are export -oriented savings and are therefore fierce competitors, especially in the automotive and clean technology sectors,” said Bergmann.

The EU and China have had a historically turbulent commercial relationship, marked by mutual research and reprisal measures. For example, the EU has accused China of unfair grants in sectors such as electric vehicles and steel, leading to its own taxation on electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, American prices also trigger concerns in Europe that China can redirect trade to the EU, reducing prices and making it difficult for the manufacturers of the Rivalaling Bloc.

“We cannot absorb global overcapacity and we will not accept the spill of our market,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission while Trump's prices had entered into force.

