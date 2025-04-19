Dan Hodges: I hope you appreciated your break, Sir Keir – You are about to go to a storm of political fire that will revive the requests of work deputies for a tax on wealth

The number 10 is happy that Keir Starmer chose last week to be on vacation. With Arsenal Beating Real Madrid, Hed was unbearable, joked a senior staff. All would quietly encourage their next opponents, PSG, when it is back. If Arsenal wins the Champions League, we will never hear the last one.

The Prime Minister should take advantage of his break and the victory of his teams. Because at his return, he is about to embark on a storm of political fire.

In 11 days, Great Britain went to the polls for the first time since the general elections in recent years. And a number of labor deputies believe that he will see an abacklash so violent that he will mark the formal end of the starmerism.

The results will be shocking for many people, said a work veteran. In the fields, our support collapses. In these red wall seats, we resumed last year, people feel betrayed. They thought they voted for change, but now their point of view is, you are not better than the conservatives.

The political success of starmers was built around a strategy of being everything for everyone. For metropolitan Britain, he was the liberal crusader, committed to reverse the worst excesses of conservative immigration policy like Rwanda, releasing Ed Milibands Green Revolution and securing reset with the EU by negotiating a new agreement on Brexit.

For disillusioned conservative voters and refugees from corbymism, he was the excited son of a tool manufacturer, is committed to pumping countless riches in the NHS and other public services in difficulty, exploiting the advantages of Brexit with his bill on recovery control and breaking people's gangs.

But a first year of Torride has seen him upset almost all the factions of his large but fragile electoral coalition.

The Liberals highlight his sycophanic attempts to break into Donald Trump. The Conservatives cite its disastrous attempt to launch economic growth by stifling the economy with higher taxes, while Boris 2019 defectors react with fury to the wave of arrivals of small boats.

And the loyal work voters of the working class are furious against his attacks perceived against retirees and the disabled.

He will have to be a change of approach, said a work backancher. The strategy that has earned us the elections is no longer sustainable. We are too thin politically thin. By trying to call on everyone, we ended up by P ******* everyone.

During the last month, the Labor deputies kept their council as they try to fight what they see an electoral movement by the liberals and the Greens on their left flank and the reform of the right. But when the polls close, they prepare to break the blanket.

A key area where they will require immigration changes. Before entering the office, Keir Starmer really thought that an operational approach to tackle the smuggling gangs could lead to a reduction in level passages. And during the first months of government, he had some successes. But the new year has experienced a dramatic wave in arrivals that which is very alarming labor deputies in the seats of the Red and South Wall.

Consequently, there are now seriously discussions on the ranks of the work on the search for so unthinkable solutions.

One of the things No. 10 will have to examine the Human Rights Act, revealed an initiate Labor. Ministers are starting to recognize that each solution they try will be blocked by this and the cech [European Convention on Human Rights]. They want to seriously look at a new relocation solution, but they know that it is not viable if the courts will throw obstacles.

A second major flash point should be the economy.

Despite a surprisingly good -time set of growth figures in February, most ministers believe that Trump's pricing war will lead to the recession of the world economy. This in turn means that the Chancellor of dark figures Rachel Reeves has established in her spring declaration is already redundant.

And labor deputies are no longer ready to sit and allow it to balance the most vulnerable back books in society.

If the figures should not add should examine a form of richness tax, a normally centrist backbencher told me.

We cannot seem to introduce austerity through the rear door. Expenditure discounts and additional reductions in the advantages are not going, unless they were considered to be balancing it by asking the rich to pay a little more.

Another rebellion is preparing for the state visit offered for the head of the Global Maga movement.

There are increasing divisions within the firm to the extent to which prevailing on the king should be used as a carrot to obtain future concessions on trade and Ukraine, or if it should be presented as a reward once a trade agreement and defense guarantees have been obtained. But an increasing number of labor deputies believe that any visit would be catastrophic.

One of the lines we have pushed on the doors is Nigel Farage is too close to Trump, and by Putin extension. How will it look if the country sees Keir deploy the red carpet for them? One told me.

As part of 10, there is still hope that the benefits of local elections can be contained. Their tactics will be to focus on Kemi Badenoch, and what will be his first electoral test as a leader.

This is the moment when Badenoch will have to demonstrate that she made progress to rebuild her party, said a starmer advisor.

It will mainly be a shooting between her and Nigel Farage. And if it does not go before after 2024, it will be a big problem for it.

Inside the Labor Headquarters, they also believe that there are provisional signs of tactical voting of the reform of the reform which could blunt the farage.

But a Labor activist, who asked in the Northeast, minimizes meaning. This will not save us in areas like this, he reported pessimistic.

Last year, Keir Starmer managed to wear his Ming vase to Downing Street. But the pragmatic approach and before the security which has come to define its leadership will not survive in contact more with the electorate.

Next month, the pieces of this precious ship will be dispersed through the British puppies, the unit authorities and the mayors. When Starmerism took his course.

The Prime Minister should spend some of his vacation thinking at length and hard at what replaces him.