The turkey drops leaflets calling the PKK fighters to …

Erbil, Kurdistan region – Turkey has dropped leaflets in a mountainous area in the province of Sulaimani by telling combatants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to go, a human rights instructor said on Saturday.

“Yesterday afternoon, Turkish military planes dropped leaflets in the Kurmanji dialect along the mountain ASOS and around the villages of Galala, Basawe, Safra and Zaroun in the Mawat district of the Province of Sulaimani, calling for the PKK Guerrillas to recover,” of the community (CPT), told Rudaw.

Hussein Qadir lives in the village of Galala. He told Rudaw that two Turkish military planes surrounded their region for an hour and had dropped several leaflets. He took one on the Galala-Sulaimani road.

The leaflet refers to the call of the founder of PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, the group to dissolve and urges PKK fighters to transform. “Trust the state's forgiveness,” he said.

He also quotes alleged members of PKK who went by saying how happy they are.

“I am on. I went and the state protected me. All the television stations say that Abdullah Ocalan says at the PKK that he must dissolve. Get out of the caves, we are waiting for you,” read a quote.

“I am jihad. They didn't tell us that the Turkish soldiers are so good. I am comfortable, they gave me warm food, they took care of us very well. After many years, they allowed me to see my family, ”read another.

Ocalan published in February a historic message urging the PKK to disarm and dissolve, and to bring the fight for Kurdish rights in the political sphere.

The message was delivered by a delegation of equality and the Democracy Party of the Pro-Kurdish People (Democracy Party) which had visited Ocalan in his prison on the island of Imrali. He aroused hope for the end of the conflict of nearly four decades between the state of Türkiye and the PKK which made more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK replied, declaring a unilateral ceasefire, but set a physical meeting with its imprisoned leader as a prerequisite for any successful peace process.

The Dem Party delegation Media The Peace talks recently met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 10.

Despite the pkk ceasefire, Turkey continued to strike presumed PKK positions in the Kurdistan region where the group has its registered office. Turkish artillery has bombed the villages of Spindare, Gargashi, Mizhe and Kafnamizhe in the Amedi district of Duhok province 27 times on Friday, according to Osman.

The following is the complete translation of the brochure:

Abdullah Ocalan called for the dissolution of PKK and disarmament. Answer his call!

Listen to what your comrades who went to say:

“I am on. I went and the state protected me. All television channels say that Abdullah Ocalan dit at PKK that he must dissolve. Get out of the caves, we are waiting for you. ”

“I am the jihad. They didn't tell us that the Turkish soldiers are so good. I am comfortable, they gave me warm food, they took great care of us. After many years, they allowed me to see my family. ”

“I am Devrim Serhad. My condition is very good, my leg is bandaged. You too should go and come to a free life. ”

“I'm Shevger. I was in Pirdogan, I went. They filled all my requests. ”

Come! Do not miss this opportunity! Trust yourself with the forgiveness of the state. Believe us! Get out of the cave. Before it is too late, choose to live in peace with your loved ones.