PM to distribute more than 51,000 work letters practically including J&K





15th Rozgar Mela on April 26 Sanjeev pargal Jammu, April 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 letters of appointment to “Rozgar Mela” on April 26 at 46 places across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and address the new recruit. Follow the daily Excelsior canal on WhatsApp The Minister of State of the Union at the Prime Minister's office (PMO), in charge of the DOPT, Dr. Jitetra Singh will moderate the “Rozgar Mela” in New Delhi.

Official sources have told Excelsior that the nominees from Rozgar Mela belonged to various departments, but the majority were recruited in income, the Ministry of Personnel and Training (DOPT) and the House.

The Rozgar Mela will take place at a total of 46 locations, including the territory of the Union of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

While the Prime Minister will distribute letters of appointment and practically addresses new recruits, Union ministers and chief ministers of certain States / territories of the Union will physically deliver employment letters among young people at 46 places.

A total of 51,000 letters will be given in Rozgar Mela, which will be 15th since it was launched by the Prime Minister in order to stimulate the possibilities of employment, “said the sources.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards carrying out the Prime Minister's commitment to grant the greatest priority to the generation of jobs. It will offer significant opportunities to young people for their participation in the construction of the nation and empowerment, “they said.

The Prime Minister will address young people virtually while the ministers of the Union and the ministers in chief will physically address them at the sites where Rozgar Melas will be held.

On April 26, Rozgar Mela will cover nearly a dozen departments of the central government where they will obtain jobs. However, the majority of jobs are given in income, the DOPT and the department of origin, including the paramilitary forces.

Modis had launched Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022 as a step towards the realization of the engagement of the generation of jobs in the country.

Rozgar Mela acts as a catalyst in a new generation of jobs and offers significant opportunities for young people for their empowerment and their participation in national development directly.

The new people appointed have been inducted to various public sector ministries / services (USU) / Autonomous organizations, in particular health establishments and educational establishments, public sector banks and the administration of the Union (UTS), etc. Various ministries and departments organized Rozgar Melas at around 45-50 locations in the country.

Until now, 14 events by Rozgar Mela have been organized at the national level and it will be the 15th Rozgar Mela.

“The initiative of Rozgar Mela has enabled various ministries and departments as well as government organizations to fill their vacant positions in mission mode.

